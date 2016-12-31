Three Interesting Points from PM Modi’s New Year Eve Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his much-anticipated televised address to the nation on Saturday, over the course of his 43-minute speech, thanked the citizens for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against black money by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships.

Here are the three interesting points from his New Year Eve Address:

1. Modi took names of a range of Indian legends from Mahatama Gandhi to BR Ambedkar but he omitted the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru from his speech. Of course, Sangh icon Deendayal Updhyay found mention in his speech.

2. Modi quoted Allama Iqbal in his address: Kuch baat hai ki hasti mit ti nahin hamari. So did Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashmi speech this year.

3. The trademark ‘Mitron’, the way the PM likes to address audiences, was missing in the speech. ‘Doston’ took its place.

