One Jawan Martyred, Three Injured as Militants Attack CRPF Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am, the paramilitary force said.

Updated:December 31, 2017, 9:06 AM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: One CRPF jawan was martyred and three were injured when militants carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

Reportedly, two militants hold up in one building block. The operation is underway to neutralise the militants.




The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.

(with PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Puja Menon
