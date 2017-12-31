One Jawan Martyred, Three Injured as Militants Attack CRPF Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three security personnel injured in attack by terrorists on CRPF Training Center in Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K). (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/CVH0opiPzv — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

One CRPF jawan was martyred and three were injured when militants carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am, the paramilitary force said.Reportedly, two militants hold up in one building block. The operation is underway to neutralise the militants.The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.(with PTI inputs)