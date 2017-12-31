One Jawan Martyred, Three Injured as Militants Attack CRPF Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Representative image.
Srinagar: One CRPF jawan was martyred and three were injured when militants carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.
Reportedly, two militants hold up in one building block. The operation is underway to neutralise the militants.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.
Three security personnel injured in attack by terrorists on CRPF Training Center in Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K). (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/CVH0opiPzv— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017
| Edited by: Puja Menon
