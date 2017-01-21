Three LeT Militants Awarded Death Penalty by Bengal Court for Sedition

Kolkata: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants on Saturday were sentenced to death on charge of sedition by a court in Bongaon in West Bengal.

Two among the three militants are reportedly Pakistani nationals. All three were convicted under section 121 and 121A of the IPC which deals with punishment for conspiring to wage war against the Union of India.

The BSF had arrested a group of four suspected militants from the land border at Petrapole in Bengal on 4 April, 2007 while they were trying to sneak in from Bangladesh. They were then handed over to the state CID.

Investigations revealed that two of the militants, Md. Yunus and Md. Abdullah, were Pakistani nationals. The other two – Muzaffar Ahmed Rathore hailed from Kashmir and Sheikh Sameer was a resident of Maharashtra. Police said, Yunus, the senior-most member of the group, is also a fidayeen militant.

The squad members travelled from Karachi and met in Dhaka from where they took the land route in their attempt to sneak into India with forged documents.

The CID had recovered large cache of explosives after interrogating the squad members.

Narco analysis tests were also performed on them. It was revealed that all four were trained at Lashkar camps in Pakistan and had planned to attack defence establishments in Kashmir.

They were found to have received training in automatic rifles, grenades and assembling IEDs.

In the middle of the trial in 2014, Sameer escaped the clutches of the investigators when he jumped from a moving train in Chhattisgarh during his transit to Maharashtra where he was being taken for production before a court. He remains at large ever since.

All three convicted militants would appeal before a higher court against the death penalty.