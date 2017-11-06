Three More Rape Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh Within 48 Hours of Gruesome Bhopal Gangrape

Offering ample evidence that women were not safe in Madhya Pradesh, three more cases of alleged rape and murders were reported from Dewas, Jhabua and Guna districts in the state in last 48 hours even as the controversy revolving around the gang rape of a college-goer in Bhopal continued to haunt the police.In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed after an unnatural act in Vidisha last evening and the police confirmed sexual assault on the boy. After killing him, the murderer tried concealing his identity by smashing his face with stone, said police in Vidisha.Meanwhile, anger had swept the Dewas district on Sunday, around 35 km from Indore, as a 12-year-old girl’s body was found dumped in the fields with hands and legs tied and cloth stuffed in the mouth. The girl was last spotted by locals on November 3 when she returned from school and went to offer tea to her father who was working in the fields, the police said.As she was nowhere to be seen, the family started looking for her and ultimately found her dumped in the fields on Sunday.“The autopsy report has confirmed rape and a case has been lodged under section 302 and 376 of IPC against the unknown accused,” Dewas Superintendent of Police Anshuman Singh said adding a manhunt has been launched after the incident for nabbing the culprits.The family and their friends have warned massive protest if the culprits were not arrested soon.In another incident on Sunday, an eight-months-old pregnant girl (18) was found dead in the fields in Kardadwat village in Jhabua, around 200 km from Indore. The anguished family alleged rape, while Kotwali TI RC Bhaskar on Monday told News18 that autopsy suggested that the girl was beaten up and the injuries caused the death. He denied confirmation of any sexual assault on the girl, referring to the report. “The hunt was on for nabbing the culprits,” he said.In yet another such incident, a farmer’s 15-year-old daughter was found hanging inside her home on Sunday. Her father accusing the police of not acting on his complaint alleged that the girl was raped and murdered.The anguished staged chakkajam for four hours while keeping body of the girl on the road. The protest only ended after the ASP reached the spot and ordered registration of FIR under sections of rape, POCSO and SC, ST Atrocities Act.Bhind ASP Satyendra Singh Tomar however denied any police slackness claiming that the FIR was lodged after recording statements of the family members. A manhunt was launched to nab the three accused, named by the family in their complaint, Tomar said.Meanwhile, hunt for the fourth accused in Bhopal gang rape case still remained inconclusive on Monday. Prime accused in the case in police remand while two others have been remanded to judicial custody.