Three Pakistanis Arrested in Bengaluru for Staying Under False Identities

Bengaluru: Three Pakistan nationals, including two women, were arrested from the city for entering and staying in India on invalid documents. One Indian national has also been arrested for facilitating their entry.

The Crime Branch arrested the four people from Kumaraswamy Layout area in south Bengaluru on Wednesday night. They had been staying in the area for the last nine months.

Sources added that the three Pakistani nationals had been able to create documents to prove they were from India and had even got Aadhaar cards made. “How they got biometric enabled IDs without any address proof is being verified,” sources told New18.

Those arrested have been identified as Sameera, Kashif (Sameera’s cousin) and Kashif’s wife Kiran Gulaam. Sources said they are said to be from Karachi. The arrested Indian has been identified as Mohammed, a native of Kerala.

“Central agencies and the Pakistan Embassy have been informed of their arrests. We are verifying the information that the accused have given us. They allegedly flew to Nepal from where they reached Patna by road. And then reached Bengaluru,” said police commissioner Praveen Sood.

According to sources, Mohammed met Sameera in Qatar, where he was, until last year. They both soon fell in love and Mohammed promised Sameera that he would help her get into India.

Sameera’s cousin Kashif and his wife also expressed their desire to come to India, and Mohammed is said to have allegedly helped all three reach India.