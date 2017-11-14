Three Properties of Dawood Ibrahim Auctioned in Mumbai
The properties were put on auction by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)
Mumbai: Three south Mumbai properties belonging to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim were auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to an official involved in the process.
The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.
The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, the official said.
While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, Shabnam Guest House got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the Damarwala building went for Rs 3.53 crore, he said.
