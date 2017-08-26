Three Security Personnel Killed in Terror Attack in Pulwama

Three security officials were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack on a police building in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The victims were a policeman, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and a trooper.Two militants were suspected to be holed up in the complex, which houses the district headquarters and residential buildings, officials said."The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am," a police official told PTI, adding that two CRPF personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman died in the attack.The security forces retaliated and the exchange of firing was continuing till this afternoon.Police constable Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh died on the spot while eight others -- two policemen and six Central Reserve Police Force troopers -- were injured."The CRPF head constable and the trooper succumbed to injuries in a hospital," the police said.Reports from the area said the militants have entered the family quarters inside the district lines."Efforts are on to evacuate the families safely," police sources said.A building inside the complex was set ablaze. Fire tenders were called to douse the flames.The complex has been surrounded by the security forces as heavy firing was still continuing around noon.The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.(with agency inputs)