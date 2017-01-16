Pahalgam: Three Terrorists Killed in J&K, AK-47 Rifles Recovered

Srinagar: Three terrorist were killed in an encounter by the security forces after an exchange of fire in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Monday morning.

Three AK rifles and a large cache of ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

On Sunday evening, three men were found roaming suspiciously in the area. The Army was immediately alerted and the area was cordoned off the Awoora village on specific input about presence of terrorists.

In an attempt to escape, the terrorists hiding in village fired on security forces, which led to the gunfight.

"The jawans managed to kill all three terrorists hiding in the village after 12 hours of gunfight," police said.