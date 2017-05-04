Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Delhi's Anand Parbat

New Delhi: A three-year-old was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Delhi following her abduction, police said on Thursday. The victim is in a critical state.

The accused, Vijay, 22, a daily wage labourer, has arrested hours after committing the crime in Anand Parbat on Wednesday, the police said.

An officer told IANS that he whisked the child away while she was playing and took her to his home on Wednesday morning.

The incident came to light when her parents, also daily wagers, started searching for their child. They were told by the neighbours that she was last seen with Vijay.

"When the parents reached Vijay's house, also in the same neighbourhood, they found the girl bleeding profusely and in an unconscious state," the officer said.

"She was immediately taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where she was operated twice on Wednesday."

Her condition was "still critical as bleeding hasn't stopped yet", the officer added.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening from his friend's house.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offence.