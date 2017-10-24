Thumri Queen Girija Devi Passes Away, India Mourns the Loss

Girija Devi ji's music appealed across generations. Her pioneering efforts to popularise Indian classical music will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2017

: Distinguished classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Girija Devi passed away late Tuesday evening at a hospital in Kolkata following a cardiac arrest.Girija was 88, and is survived by a daughter.Fondly called Appa ji, the queen of Thumri was taken to the city's BM Birla Heart Research Centre on Tuesday afternoon with cardiovascular ailments. She was put on life support, her family sources were quoted as saying by PTI."Girija Devi's condition was quite critical when she was brought to the hospital. She was admitted to the CCU and was under constant watch. But she passed away at around 8.45 pm," hospital spokesperson told PTI.Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, saying the singer's music appealed across generations and her pioneering efforts to popularise Indian classical music would always be remembered."Saddened by demise of Girija Devi ji. Indian classical music has lost one of its most melodious voices. My thoughts are with her admirers," he tweeted.A legendary singer of the "Benaras gharana" had received Padma Shri in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1989 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.Born in a zamindar family at a village near Banaras on May 8, 1929, music was a part of Girija Devi's life from a very early age.Former President Pranab Mukherjee and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter, expressing condolences to Girija's family.Lyricist Javed Akhtar and musician Shankar Mahadevan were among others who condoled the death of the 88-year-old artist.