Thundershowers Lash Mumbai, Likely to Continue Till Sunday
People walk through a waterlogged train station during heavy rains in Mumbai on August 29. (AP)
Mumbai: The city witnessed heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning last night and this morning, delaying the suburban train services and causing inconvenience to motorists on roads in some areas.
There was no report of injury or casualty in the rains, that picked momentum in the last couple of days after a brief lull.
An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said no untoward incident was reported so far.
Despite heavy rains in the suburbs, the vehicular movement on both the Eastern and Western Express Highways was normal, he said.
However, the suburban train services of the Central Railway, the Western Railway and on the harbour corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes on Friday, the official said.
The bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running smoothly, the official said.
A few low-lying areas in suburban Bhandup, Bandra, Andheri and Dadar witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to the motorists in the morning, he said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain or thundershowers are likely to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.
