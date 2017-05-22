DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Tie Arundhati Roy Instead: Paresh Rawal Wades Into 'Human Shield' Row
File photos of author-activist Arundhati Roy and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has kicked up a controversy saying the army officer who allegedly used a Kashmiri as a “human shield” in the Valley should have “tied” author-activist Arundhati Roy to the jeep instead.
Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy !
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017
Arundhati Roy became a household name in 1997 when her novel The God of Small Things won the Man Booker Prize for Fiction. Since then, she has been an extremely vocal political activist, often highlighting human rights issues within the country and beyond, inviting ire from the Centre. Her new novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, is expected to hit stands and bookstores next month.
Rawal’s tweet gave the Congress more ammo to target the tense coalition between the BJP and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.
Criticising Rawal, columnist Shobhaa De told CNN-News18: “This is absurd and I am surprised that someone is doing that for publicity.”
ALSO READ | After Amarinder, Rijiju Backs Army Office in 'Human Shield' Controversy
Rijiju had also called Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s demand for a medal for Major Gogoi as “encouraging”. "Forces have human rights too," Rijiju had said.
