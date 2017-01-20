Tigers on Prowl Outskirts of Bhopal, Forest Department on Toes

Bhopal: Tigers have registered their presence on the outskirts of Bhopal, sending the forest department scampering to find them.

Sources in the forest department said that tigers T-122 and T-121 have been traced in the areas close to Lurala nullah on the outskirts of the city through their pugmarks.

As a precautionary measure, the forest department has made announcement in and around Mendora village regarding presence of the big cats in the area and urged locals to be cautious while moving around in the forest areas.

The forest adjoining Kerwa dam and Kaliasot dam on Bhopal outskirts till nearby Ratapani wildlife sanctuary in Raisen district have emerged as tiger corridor in the last couple of years.

With people moving away from agriculture and selling their land on premium to real estate developers in these areas, the cattle have a free run in the wild and offer easy prey to the big cats. Availability of prey, coupled with dense forests and water bodies, makes this area suitable for the tigers, said Addl PCCF (wildlife) RP Singh.

The area is dotted with a number of higher education institutions, several leading schools and two prominent universities which make human-big cat conflict a possibility so the forest department keeps a strict vigil on the movement of big cats.

“We are keeping a close watch on the movement of two tigers presently roaming around in city outskirts,” said an officer from the Divisional Forest Officer’s office in Bhopal.

The forest department in the past has ensured chain link fencing on the main road linking Kerwa and Kaliasot areas for preventing big cats ventures. Though the tigers haven’t assaulted humans so far, attacks on cattle do take place more than often.