Tihar Women Inmates: From Prisons to Fashion Ramp

The first batch of women inmates of Tihar Jail who had enrolled in a certification course in textile-making skills as part a rehabilitative activity, on Saturday graduated, in pursuit of a new life ahead.The idea was to provide the inmates with a set of skills that will enable them to create avenues for self-employment, entrepreneurship and ensure that they can lead an independent life.Delhi Prisons in collaboration with design school Pearl Academy had set up the Tihar Fashion Laboratory in February this year."In line with government of India's 'Skill India Mission' programme that aims to transform its workforce into skilled work force, 'Tihar Fashion Laboratory' has gone a step further to redefine the meaning of integration serving to build an inclusive community. The inmates have been trained by the academy in pattern making and making of Indian wear," the Academy said in a statement."The initiative has seen an amazing response from the inmates. I am happy that they have completed their course and been imparted with skills that will help them lead an independent life after prison," DG Prisons, Tihar Jail, Sudhir Yadav said.Minister for Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government Kailash Gehlot and Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal were also present on the occasion.A cultural program and fashion show were also organised to mark the convocation ceremony of the first batch. The garments showcased at the fashion show were designed by the students of Pearl Academy and were made by the inmates at the 'Tihar Fashion Laboratory'.The show saw joint participation from the students of the academy and Tihar inmates, who walked the ramp to showcase the collection.The first batch of inmates who completed this course were awarded certificates. The next batch is slated to commence soon.