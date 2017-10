Time For Ayurveda-led 'Health Revolution', Says PM Narendra Modi

: Underscoring the importance of Ayurveda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said time has come for a "health revolution" under the aegis of the traditional medicine system and pitched for affordable and accessible healthcare.Addressing a gathering after dedicating the country's first All India Institute of Ayurveda to the nation in New Delhi, the prime minister noted that the world is heading "back to nature and wellness".Marking 'Ayurveda Divas' on Tuesday, he described the medicine system as India's strength and urged those working in the sector to revive it. He also asked experts from the field to find medicines which can, like allopathy, give immediate relief to people but without side-effects.The prime minister also urged private players to use part of their corporate social responsibility funds to help strengthen Ayurveda.

