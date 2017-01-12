Timeline: Jallikattu Ban And Controversy

The Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain a petition on lifting the ban on Jallikattu is latest addition to events surrounding the bull-taming sport. Below is a timeline of how the controversy around the ban of the sport.

- 2011: The Environment Ministry added bulls to its 1991 notification banning the training and exhibition of bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers and dogs.

- April 2014: Emphasising on the “historic, cultural and religious significance of the event”, Centre allows use of bull in Jallikattu, by amending the list of animals prohibited from being trained for performances.

- May 7, 2014: SC passed a landmark judgment in favour of Peta & the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) clarifying that bulls must not be used in Jallikattu, bull races, bullfights or any other type of performance.

- Jan 7, 2016: Centre revokes ban on Jallikattu through a notification that mentions that this exemption is subject to the condition that bulls are treated properly and not subjected to cruelty.

- Jan 11, 2016: Centre's notification allowing bull taming sport challenged in SC by PETA & a Bengaluru-based NGO.

- Jan 12, 2016: SC stays Centre’s notification allowing Jallikattu & issued notice to the MoEF and Tamil Nadu on petitions filed by various bodies including AWBI.

- Nov 9, 2016: Questioning the centre for its notification on allowing the use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, the SC said India cannot “import roman gladiator type sport”.

- Nov 16, 2016: SC dismissed the Tamil Nadu’s plea to lift the ban on jallikattu in the state, saying it finds no ground to allow the state for the bull taming sport.

- Dec 1, 2016: SC questioned the Centre for its 2016 notification allowing use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, saying that its 2014 verdict banning the use of the animals cannot be “negated”.

- Jan 9, 2017: TN CM O Panneerselvam requested PM Modi to pass an ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu during the pongal festival this year.

- Jan 11, 2017: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking promulgation of an ordinance for conduct of the bull taming sport Jallikattu.

- Jan 12, 2017: SC that it will not be able to give verdict on allowing the bull taming sport by January 14, 2017, when the harvest festival will be held.