Tipu Sultan Died a Glorious Death While Fighting the British, Says President Kovind

Amidst the raging debate on Tipu Sultan’s legacy, President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday termed the 18th Century ruler of Mysore a hero who fought the British.“Tipu Sultan died a glorious death while fighting the British,” the President said, while addressing a joint session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Wednesday. The reference to Tipu Sultan elicited cheers from the Congress benches.Kovind further praised Tipu Sultan as a “pioneer” in development of warfare technology, saying, “He was a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rocket. This technology was later adopted by the Europeans.”Soon after Kovind’s speech, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Congratulations to Honorable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind for a states man like address to the Karnataka legislature. @rashtrapatibhvn”.The comments, however, did not go well with a section of the BJP. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the President seemed to have been “misled”.The BJP and Congress in Karnataka have been at loggerheads over the legacy of a monarch and the Karnataka government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanthi. Union Minister Anantakumar Hegde had written to the CM not to include his name in the list of invitees for the Tipu Jayanthi celebration on November 10. “I have conveyed to Karnataka government not to invite me to the shameful event of glorifying a person known as a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist,” Hegde had said.Over 200 years after his death, Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century Sultan of Mysore, continues to be a controversial figure. While some have hailed him as a freedom fighter, others, including those in the BJP, have slammed the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ as a ‘tyrant’ who “massacred” Hindus. The issue is heating up as Karnataka is slated to go for polls next year.