Tired of Paying Service Charge at Restaurants? Here’s How Govt Plans to End the Malpractice
The move has been mulled in the wake of increasing complaints by consumers against restaurants and hotels that continue to levy service charge even after the Govt had issued a mandate warning all erring eateries to make service charge optional.
The move has been mulled in the wake of increasing complaints by consumers against restaurants and hotels that continue to levy service charge even after the Govt had issued a mandate warning all erring eateries to make service charge optional.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is planning to bring the service charge earnings of all restaurants and hotels under the tax net.
In this regard, the Ministry has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to take into account the service charge component while assessing the tax liabilities of restaurants and hotels.
The move has been mulled in the wake of increasing complaints by consumers against restaurants and hotels that continue to levy service charge even after the Govt had issued a mandate warning all erring eateries to make service charge optional.
In a series of tweets, Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “In view of seriousness of the issue, Deptt. of Consumer Affairs has written to CBDT to consider inclusion of service charge while assessing tax.”
“Complaints against those insisting payment of service charge compulsorily are being received through NCH (National Consumer Helpline) and are being reported in media,” Paswan added.
In order to bypass the mandate, some restaurants and hotels have started mentioning at their entrance - “We levy service charge,” highlighting this issue, Paswan said, “Hotels/restaurants have been asked either to leave the column of Service Charge blank or mention on the Bill that it is optional.”
In April, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had made it very clear that levying service charge “amounts to an unfair trade practice.”
In this regard, the Ministry has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to take into account the service charge component while assessing the tax liabilities of restaurants and hotels.
The move has been mulled in the wake of increasing complaints by consumers against restaurants and hotels that continue to levy service charge even after the Govt had issued a mandate warning all erring eateries to make service charge optional.
In a series of tweets, Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “In view of seriousness of the issue, Deptt. of Consumer Affairs has written to CBDT to consider inclusion of service charge while assessing tax.”
In view of seriousness of issue, Deptt. of Consumer Affairs has written to CBDT to consider inclusion of Service Charge while assessing Tax.— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 12, 2017
“Complaints against those insisting payment of service charge compulsorily are being received through NCH (National Consumer Helpline) and are being reported in media,” Paswan added.
Complaints against those insisting payment of Service Charge compulsorily are being received through NCH and are being reported in Media.— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 12, 2017
In order to bypass the mandate, some restaurants and hotels have started mentioning at their entrance - “We levy service charge,” highlighting this issue, Paswan said, “Hotels/restaurants have been asked either to leave the column of Service Charge blank or mention on the Bill that it is optional.”
Hotels/restaurants have been asked either to leave the column of Service Charge blank or mention on the Bill that it is optional.— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 12, 2017
In April, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had made it very clear that levying service charge “amounts to an unfair trade practice.”
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warne Turns 48: Sehwag Wishes the Spin King in His Own Witty Style
- Rishi Kapoor Takes to Twitter to Give 'Dynasty Lessons' to Rahul Gandhi
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride