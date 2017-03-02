Tirupati Hundi Has Received Junked Notes Worth Rs 4 Crore This Year
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Tirupati: The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala is caught in a piquant situation as it has received over Rs four crore in demonetised 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from devotees in its 'hundi' in the last two months, past the deadline for their exchange.
The temple administration has written to the government and the Reserve Bank of India on the fate of the accumulated notes and was awaiting a response, a top official said on Thursday.
More than Rs four crore in demonetised currency had been offered in the hundi, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the ancient shrine, D Sambasiva Rao said.
"We have already written to the RBI and Government of India about the demonetised notes offered by devotees as fulfillment of their vows and are awaiting a reply," he said.
It is common practice for devotees of Lord Venkateswara to keep depositing cash in tiny boxes or mud pots kept in 'pooja rooms' in their houses over a period, and then deposit it in the temple hundi whenever they undertake the pilgrimage to Tirumala.
The government has notified a law that makes holding of more than 10 scrapped notes punishable with a minimum fine of Rs 10,000.
