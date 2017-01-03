LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Indian Science Congress: India Among Top 3 in Science, Tech By 2030, Says PM

News18.com | January 3, 2017, 12:52 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day 104th Indian Science Congress at the Srinivasa Auditorium in Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Tuesday.

"Science must meet rising aspirations of people. Our infrastructure and social welfare ministries must make use of science," Modi told the audience of eminent scientists, including five Nobel laureates.

"By 2030 India will be among top three countries in science and technology," PM Modi added.

Modi said that his government is committed to supporting different streams of scientific research and hoped that India's best scientific institutions should strengthen basic research in line with global practices.

Jan 3, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Science meet in Tirupati:

* Goverment commited to support science 

* Greater emphasis on innovation

* Develop technology in manufacturing sector

* By 2030 India will be among the Top 3 countries in the world

* Science must meet rising aspiration of the people

* National will always be grateful to scientists

* Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

* Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards

* There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors

* We should ensure that girl child should get better chance to enroll 

*Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it

*Our infrastructure and social welfare ministries must make use of science

* Science and technology are the key points of developing nation

* Our best scientific institutions should strengthen basic research in line with global practices.

* Focus on primary education and girl child.

* Scientific social responsibolity should be inculcated

 


Jan 3, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

It is the second time that Tirupati is hosting the Indian Science Congress, the first being in 1983 when the 70th ISC was held. 


Jan 3, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

According to the organising secretary, 15000 delegates are expected


Jan 3, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

 

The one before that at Mumbai too raised eyebows with speakers dwelling on how ancient Indians flew planes. Critical voices have said it is less of an exercise in serious science than in making claims about the glories of ancient India.


Jan 3, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

 

Previous editions of the Indian Science Congress had drawn a fair bit of flak from the international scientific community. For instance, after the last one at Mysuru, Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, an Indian-origin structural biologist, called it a circus where "very little science was discussed."

Jan 3, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Sixth Women Science Congress on January 4 at the Srinivasa Auditorium. 


Jan 3, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Prominent Indian scientists who attend the congress include

* Dr. K Sivan, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

* Dr. Tessy Thomas

* Dr. V K Saraswat, Prof M S Swaminathan

* Dr. G Sateesh Reddy

* Dr. YVN Krishna Murthy

* Dr Sekhar B


Jan 3, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up for PM's visit.

 


Jan 3, 2017 11:06 am (IST)


Later, the Prime Minister Modi would visit Lord Sri Venkateswara Temple atop Tirumala hill.


Jan 3, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the Nobel laureates with gold medals and interact with eminent Indian scientists over tea at Sri Venkateshwara University. 

 

 


Jan 3, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

”Around six Nobel prize winners will take part in the Congress. Overall, we are expecting around 15,000 delegates,” said Indian Science Congress Association organising secretary Prof. S. Vijayabhaskara Rao.

 


Jan 3, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.