Indian Science Congress: India Among Top 3 in Science, Tech By 2030, Says PM

Jan 3, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Science meet in Tirupati:

* Goverment commited to support science

* Greater emphasis on innovation

* Develop technology in manufacturing sector

* By 2030 India will be among the Top 3 countries in the world

* Science must meet rising aspiration of the people

* National will always be grateful to scientists

* Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

* Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards

* There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors

* We should ensure that girl child should get better chance to enroll

*Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it

*Our infrastructure and social welfare ministries must make use of science

* Science and technology are the key points of developing nation

* Our best scientific institutions should strengthen basic research in line with global practices.

* Focus on primary education and girl child.

* Scientific social responsibolity should be inculcated