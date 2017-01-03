Indian Science Congress: India Among Top 3 in Science, Tech By 2030, Says PM

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day 104th Indian Science Congress at the Srinivasa Auditorium in Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Tuesday.
"Science must meet rising aspirations of people. Our infrastructure and social welfare ministries must make use of science," Modi told the audience of eminent scientists, including five Nobel laureates.
"By 2030 India will be among top three countries in science and technology," PM Modi added.
Modi said that his government is committed to supporting different streams of scientific research and hoped that India's best scientific institutions should strengthen basic research in line with global practices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Science meet in Tirupati:
* Goverment commited to support science
* Greater emphasis on innovation
* Develop technology in manufacturing sector
* By 2030 India will be among the Top 3 countries in the world
* Science must meet rising aspiration of the people
* National will always be grateful to scientists
* Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.
* Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards
* There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors
* We should ensure that girl child should get better chance to enroll
*Another empowering factor for scientific delivery is the Ease of Doing Science. If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it
*Our infrastructure and social welfare ministries must make use of science
* Science and technology are the key points of developing nation
* Our best scientific institutions should strengthen basic research in line with global practices.
* Focus on primary education and girl child.
* Scientific social responsibolity should be inculcated
