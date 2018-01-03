TJEE 2018 Application Process Begins: Know Exam Schedule, Pattern & Registration Process
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is organized for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses for seats reserved for the State of Tripura.
TJEE 2018 notification has been released by the Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations Board on its official website - tbjee.nic.in.
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is organized for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses for seats reserved for the State of Tripura.
TBJEE 2018 will be conducted at exam centres in Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agarala on 25th & 26th April 2018.
TJEE 2018 Exam Schedule:
25th April 2018, Wednesday:
Physics – 11am to 1pm
Chemistry – 2pm to 4pm
26th April 2018, Thursday:
Mathematics – 11am to 1pm
Biology – 2pm to 4pm
TJEE 2018 Exam Pattern:
The Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations Board will be conducting the TJEE 2018 exams with OMR system this time. TJEE 2018 will have four different question papers for four subjects viz physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology.
Candidates will be given two hours to attempt each paper which will carry 100 marks each. The correct answers will be awarded 2 marks and no negative marking is applicable.
The exam is segregated into three groups viz:
Group A – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Technological Degree courses.
Group B – Physics, Chemistry and Biology - for candidates seeking admissions to Veterinary/ Agricultural/Fisheries, Paramedical and others similar degree courses.
Group C – All 4 subjects – for candidates who wish to explore more opportunities
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have either passed or appeared or is due to appear in 2018 for his/her Higher Secondary Examination from a recognized board viz Tripura Board of Secondary Education, CBSE or any other equivalent board. The candidate must have appeared in the subjects that he’s applying to appear for in TJEE 2018.
Candidates must read the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria:
http://tbjee.nic.in/Educational%20Notificatiion-1-2018%20for%20NIC,%20ICA.pdf
How to apply for TJEE 2018?
Candidates can download the application form online from the official website – tbjee.nic.in or the same can be procured from the Counter of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE), Agartala. The application form will be available till 31st January 2018 and have to be submitted in person by this date itself.
Applicants need to pay an application fee of ₹100. Applicants also need to pay the examination fee viz ₹350 for UnReserved category, ₹300 for SC/ST, ₹250 for BPL General Category and ₹200 for BPL SC/ST.
The duly filled application forms if sent by post must reach the below mentioned address on or before 7th February 2018:
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination,
Old Secretariat Complex, Finance Building, 2nd Floor,
Agartala, PIN-799001
