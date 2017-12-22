TJEE 2018 Notification Out, Application Process Begins 2nd Jan 2018, Exam on 25th-26th April 2018

TJEE 2018 notification has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on its official website - tbjee.nic.in.As per the official notification, the state-wide entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25th and 26th April 2018. The application process for TJEE 2018 will begin on 2nd January 2018, next month.Candidates aspiring to get admissions in Engineering, Technical, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical and other Professional Degree Courses in the state of Tripura must submit the duly filled Application Form for TJEE 2018 on or before the due date of 31st January 2018 at the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Counter, Old Secretariat Complex, Finance Building, Agartala.However, if a candidate is sending the same by post then the last date of receiving application form is 7th February 2018, provided the candidate had sent the post on or before 31st January 2018. The address for sending TJEE 2018 Application Form via post is Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, Old Secretariat, Complex, Finance Building, 2nd Floor, Agartala, PIN-799001.25th April 2018 – 11AM to 1PM – Physics25th April 2018 – 2PM to 4PM – Chemistry26th April 2018 – 11AM to 1PM – Mathematics26th April 2018 – 2PM to 4PM – BiologyCandidates need to pay an application fee of ₹100 either in cash or online via SBI Collect for the application form.Candidates need to pay an examination fee of ₹350 per examination. The examination fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 300, BPL GEN is Rs 250 and BPL SC & ST is Rs 200.The application form can either be downloaded online from http://tbjee.nic.in/ or could be obtained via TBJEE Centres in person or by post from 2nd January 2018.Direct Link - http://tbjee.nic.in/Application%20Form%202018.pdfCandidates must refer to the official TJEE 2018 notification to understand the eligibility criteria in detail:http://tbjee.nic.in/Educational%20Notificatiion-1-2018%20for%20NIC,%20ICA.pdf