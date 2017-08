TMBU - Part 1-2-3 B.A/B.Sc/B.C. 2017 Results Expected Soon on result.tmbuniversity.info

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), Bihar is expected to release the results of B.Sc/ B.Com / B.A for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year examinations soon on its official website result.tmbuniversity.info/ . TMBU had conducted the regular examinations for its Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the months of March and April this year.A huge number of students from the state of Bihar had appeared for the examination. Candidates can check the results from the official website by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://result.tmbuniversity.info/ Click on the link “Click Here for Degree Part I Commerce Exam – 2017” for B.Com First Year and respectively for other streamsSelect Your College, Enter your Roll Number and Click on GoYour result will appearDownload your Result and take a Print Out for further referenceAs Per the reports around 20,000 students had appeared for the examination at 24 affiliated colleges and 4 research centers of the university. Candidates who would not be satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation/ recounting procedure and those who would not clear the TMBU exams can apply for the supplementary examination. Date for these will be notified later on the official website.Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), formerly Bhagalpur University, is a public university in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. It was established on 12th July 1960. T. M. Bhagalpur University has six faculties viz science, social science, humanities, commerce, management studies and law. It also has five research centers. The university has 34 university departments, 29 constituent colleges, around 1055 teachers and 60,000 students and it offers 16 Certificate / Diploma courses and 6 Vocational courses.