TMBU - Part 1-2-3 B.A/B.Sc/B.C. 2017 Results Expected Soon on result.tmbuniversity.info
As Per the reports around 20,000 students had appeared for the examination at 24 affiliated colleges and 4 research centers of the university.
Candidates can check the results from the official website result.tmbuniversity.info
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), Bihar is expected to release the results of B.Sc/ B.Com / B.A for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year examinations soon on its official website result.tmbuniversity.info/. TMBU had conducted the regular examinations for its Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the months of March and April this year.
A huge number of students from the state of Bihar had appeared for the examination. Candidates can check the results from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check TMBU B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part 1, 2, 3 Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://result.tmbuniversity.info/
Step 2: Click on the link “Click Here for Degree Part I Commerce Exam – 2017” for B.Com First Year and respectively for other streams
Step 3: Select Your College, Enter your Roll Number and Click on Go
Step 4: Your result will appear
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
As Per the reports around 20,000 students had appeared for the examination at 24 affiliated colleges and 4 research centers of the university. Candidates who would not be satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation/ recounting procedure and those who would not clear the TMBU exams can apply for the supplementary examination. Date for these will be notified later on the official website.
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), formerly Bhagalpur University, is a public university in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. It was established on 12th July 1960. T. M. Bhagalpur University has six faculties viz science, social science, humanities, commerce, management studies and law. It also has five research centers. The university has 34 university departments, 29 constituent colleges, around 1055 teachers and 60,000 students and it offers 16 Certificate / Diploma courses and 6 Vocational courses.
A huge number of students from the state of Bihar had appeared for the examination. Candidates can check the results from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check TMBU B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part 1, 2, 3 Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://result.tmbuniversity.info/
Step 2: Click on the link “Click Here for Degree Part I Commerce Exam – 2017” for B.Com First Year and respectively for other streams
Step 3: Select Your College, Enter your Roll Number and Click on Go
Step 4: Your result will appear
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
As Per the reports around 20,000 students had appeared for the examination at 24 affiliated colleges and 4 research centers of the university. Candidates who would not be satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation/ recounting procedure and those who would not clear the TMBU exams can apply for the supplementary examination. Date for these will be notified later on the official website.
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), formerly Bhagalpur University, is a public university in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. It was established on 12th July 1960. T. M. Bhagalpur University has six faculties viz science, social science, humanities, commerce, management studies and law. It also has five research centers. The university has 34 university departments, 29 constituent colleges, around 1055 teachers and 60,000 students and it offers 16 Certificate / Diploma courses and 6 Vocational courses.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KXIP's Request for Moving Out of Mohali May Cost Franchise Big Amount
- Android 8.0 Oreo is Here While Only 1.2 Percent Users Are on Latest Android 7.1 OS
- All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More
- SRK, Salman, Akshay On Forbes Highest-Paid Actors List
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother