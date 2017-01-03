TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay Visits CBI Office Over Rose Valley Ponzi Scam

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday arrived at CBI office for questioning in connection with 60,000 crore Rose Valley Ponzi scam.

Earlier, Bandopadhyay had said that he would appear before the CBI on January three in connection with the investigation and co-operated with the agencies.

I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI.

On December 30, Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Tapas Pal's daughter Sohini too appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time

Pal, an MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, is believed to be a former director with the Rose Valley group, which is in the eye of a storm for a chit fund scam which is allegedly bigger than the Saradha scam.

The CBI had raided Pal's residence last year and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the scam, has sealed over 2,600 bank accounts across the country. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been probing the company since 2013.

The Rose Valley scam is believed to be the biggest ponzi fraud in India and the scam itself is at least seven times bigger than Saradha scam.