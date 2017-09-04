TMC MP Sultan Ahmed Dies of Heart Attack in Kolkata

Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 4, 2017

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed died of heart attack on Monday morning.Ahmed, 56, complained of chest pain and became unconscious. His family members and brother Iqbal Ahmed – a TMC MLA - rushed him to Belle Vue Clinic where he declared brought dead.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family.”Ahmed was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency on a Trinamool ticket in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he was the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government.He had previously been a two time Congress MLA from Kolkata’s Entally constituency from 1987 to 91, and again from 1996–2001.In 1969, he joined the Chatra Parishad (student wing of INC) while studying at Maulana Azad College and the Youth Congress in 1973. He was the District Secretary of Youth Congress from 1978–80.He was one of the founding-members of Trinamool in 1997 and his demise is considered as a big loss for the party.He was earlier secretary of Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata, but after his appointment as an acting minister he was made the president.Speaking to News18, TMC MP, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, said, “It is a personal loss for me. I used to know him for the last 35 years. He was a good friend of mine.”