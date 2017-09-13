TN TRB Special Teacher Hall Ticket 2017 Download from trb.tn.nic.in; Exam on September 23
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has organised the written examination on September 23 for direct recruitment of Special Teachers in School Education and other departments for the year 2012-16.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://trb.tn.nic.in/
Tamil Nadu TRB Special Teacher Hall Ticket 2017 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on its official website - trb.tn.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has organized the written examination on September 23rd 2017 for direct recruitment of Special Teachers in School Education and other departments for the year 2012-16. According to a notification released by the TRB, there are 1325 vacant posts that will be filled after this exam.
Candidates who had applied for the same can download their Admit Card from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Download TN TRB Special Teacher Hall Ticket 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: Click on
Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers in School Education and other Departments for the year 2012 - 2016 - Please click here to Download the Hall-Ticket
Step 3: Click on Click here to download the Hall-Ticket
Step 4: Download the Hall Ticket
Step 5: Take a Print Out for the Exam Day
In case a candidate’s photograph is missing from his/her Hall Ticket, he needs to download the Hall Ticket from the below mentioned link, affix Recent Passport sized color photograph, get it attested by a Gazetted Officer and carry the same stamp size photograph at the time of exam. The same needs to be handed over to the Examination Hall Supervisor.
In case of any other discrepancies candidates can get in touch with the TN TRB support.
