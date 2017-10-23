TN Woman, 2 Children Self-immolate After Harassment by Moneylender

A woman and her two young children died while her husband was in a critical condition after the couple set themselves and the kids on fire at the collectorate complex here on Monday over alleged harassment by a moneylender and police.Subbulakshmi and her daughters, aged two and five, succumbed to burns at a hospital where her 32-year-old husband Isakki Muthu was battling for life in "a very critical condition", the police said.Soon after the shocking incident, the authorities announced setting up of a separate centre to help those affected by usury and formed a special team to probe the allegations levelled by Muthu.The police said the moneylender, Dhalavai Raj, his wife Muthu Lakshmi and Dalavai Raj's father Kalimuthu were arrested while Sub Inspector Murugan and Head Constable Kandhasamy Kumar who allegedly threatened the couple were placed under suspension.Muthu had borrowed Rs 1.40 lakh to start a business, his brother claimed, adding that he had already repaid the lender a sum of Rs 2.34 lakh, including the interest. Raj and others were, however, harassing Muthu for more money, his brother alleged.This forced Muthu to approach the police, which refused to accept a complaint and even threatened him, he alleged.Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint with the district collector, who directed the police to initiate action against the lender under the Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.Muthu's brother alleged that despite repeated reminders from the collector's office, the police did nothing and in fact harassed the family even more.Unable to put up with this, Muthu, along with his wife and children, came to the collector's office to air his grievances. The couple then poured kerosene and set themselves and their kids ablaze.The victim's brother demanded stern action against the officials concerned and the money lender.A special team, comprising officials from police and revenue department, would be formed and a centre set up to help those affected by usury.Officials asked people not to fall into the trap of money-lenders, adding, action would be taken by officials to end the usury menace in the district.