TNDTE Diploma Exam Results 2017 declared at intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE Diploma Exam Results 2017 (October/ November) have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on its official website intradote.tn.nic.in.Due to heavy rush on the official website, TNDTE has also published its result on – http://112.133.214.75/tndip_result_oct17/ to direct some traffic and reduce site load. Candidates who had appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exams conducted in the months of October and November 2017 can follow the instructions below and check their result now.– Visit the official website - intradote.tn.nic.in or http://112.133.214.75/tndip_result_oct17/ for individual results– Click on the notification that states, "Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results"– Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Submit– Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe exam results declared today are for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester candidates who had appeared for the practical as well as theory exams starting 25th October 2017. There are around 518 Polytechnic colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education -TNDTE is also known as Directorate of Technical Education - DOTE in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in June 2017, TNDTE had announced the result of the TNDTE Diploma Exams April/May 2017.Currently there is only one website working viz http://www.tndte.gov.in/ which states the following 3 options to candidates for checking their results:. "To Avoid Site Traffic, www.tndte.gov.in can be viewed at NEW DOTE WEBSITE LINK". "October 2017 Examination Instituionwise Consolidated Diploma Results can be Downloaded using FTP ftp://112.133.214.67". "October 2017 Diploma Examination Individual result is available in the URL 112.133.214.75/tndip_result_Oct 17"