TNDTE GTE Typewriting Test August 2017 Results Declared at tndte.gov.in
TNDTE has also released a list of rank holders in the examination.
Candidates who had appeared for the TNDTE typing test for the Government T echnical Examinations (GTE) can now check their marks online at tndte.gov.in
TNDTE Government Technical Examinations (GTE) Typewriting Test August 2017 results in commerce subjects have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on its official website - tndte.gov.in. TNDTE has also released a list of rank holders in the examination. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts these exams twice a year.
Candidates who had appeared for the TNDTE typing test for the Government Technical Examinations (GTE) held in August 2017 can now check their marks details or scorecard from the official website by following steps given below:
How to check TNDTE GTE Typewriting test August 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - tndte.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on “GTE Results 2017”
Step 3 – Enter either the “Approval no of Institution’ or ‘Reg no. Of Candidate”
Step 4 – Click on ‘Institutional Result” or “Individual Result’
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
TNDTE GTE Exam was conducted in the month of August 2017 for various post viz - Typewriting English Junior, Typewriting Tamil Junior, Shorthand English Junior, Accountancy Junior, Typewriting English Pre Junior, Typewriting Tamil Pre Junior, Shorthand English Intermediate, Typewriting English Senior, 2 Typewriting Tamil Senior , Shorthand English Senior, Shorthand Tamil Senior, Accountancy Senior, Typewriting English High speed, Typewriting Tamil High speed, Shorthand English High speed, Shorthand English High speed, Shorthand Tamil High speed and Shorthand Tamil High speed. As per reports a large number of eligible candidates had applied for the above mentioned posts in TNDTE.
Candidates who have cleared the exam and were a regular student will get their certificates by their respective institutions. Private candidates who have qualified the exam will get their certificates posted on their registered address.
Candidates who had appeared for the TNDTE typing test for the Government Technical Examinations (GTE) held in August 2017 can now check their marks details or scorecard from the official website by following steps given below:
How to check TNDTE GTE Typewriting test August 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - tndte.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on “GTE Results 2017”
Step 3 – Enter either the “Approval no of Institution’ or ‘Reg no. Of Candidate”
Step 4 – Click on ‘Institutional Result” or “Individual Result’
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
TNDTE GTE Exam was conducted in the month of August 2017 for various post viz - Typewriting English Junior, Typewriting Tamil Junior, Shorthand English Junior, Accountancy Junior, Typewriting English Pre Junior, Typewriting Tamil Pre Junior, Shorthand English Intermediate, Typewriting English Senior, 2 Typewriting Tamil Senior , Shorthand English Senior, Shorthand Tamil Senior, Accountancy Senior, Typewriting English High speed, Typewriting Tamil High speed, Shorthand English High speed, Shorthand English High speed, Shorthand Tamil High speed and Shorthand Tamil High speed. As per reports a large number of eligible candidates had applied for the above mentioned posts in TNDTE.
Candidates who have cleared the exam and were a regular student will get their certificates by their respective institutions. Private candidates who have qualified the exam will get their certificates posted on their registered address.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Pune Curator Confident of Avoiding Ind-Aus Fiasco
- India vs New Zealand: Tom Latham Wants Kiwis to Seal Deal in Pune
- Danish Women Double Shuttlers Open Up About Their Homosexuality
- 2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled
- Assam Tourism's Video Featuring Priyanka Chopra is Winning the Internet