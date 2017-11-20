TNPSC Group 4 Exam Registration Begins: 9351 Vacancies, Apply Before 13th December 2017
TNPSC aims to fill 9351 vacancies in various departments of the state including Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Registration for Combined Civil Services Examination IV has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - http://www.tnpscexams.in/.
The TNPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled for 11th February 2018. Candidates interested and eligible to apply for these posts must follow the instructions below and register online before 13th December 2017 and must pay the registration fee & examination fee by 15th December 2017.
How to Apply for TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - tnpscexams.in/
Step 2 – Click on One Time Registration and register yourself with TNPSC
Step 3 – Under Advt No. 23/2017, GROUP-IV and VAO COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - IV
Click on Apply - Click Here for Payment or Application Edit
Step 4 – Make the fee payment and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further perusal
Candidates from outside the state of Tamil Nadu are also eligible to apply for TNPSC Group-IV exams however the state government has received flak from opposition on this opportunity to outsiders.
Vacancy Details:
The 9351 available vacancies for TNPSC Group 4 Exam are as follows:
1. Village Administrative Officer – 494
2. Junior Assistant (Non-Security) – 4096
3. Junior Assistant (Security) – 205
4. Bill Collector, Grade-I – 48
5. Field Surveyor – 74
6. Draftsman – 156
7. Typist – 3463
8. Steno – Typist (Grade–III) – 815
Selection Process:
TNPSC will roll out a tentative list of candidates after the Written Examination in February 2018 for certificate verification. Upon successful certificate verification, the shortlisted candidates will be eligible to attend counseling that will decide the job post allocation and department.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must go through the detailed Advertisement to understand different job roles and eligibility criteria like age-limit, relaxation, academic qualification and pay scale as notified by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
English: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2017_23_ccse4-notfn-english.pdf
Tamil: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/notifications/2017_23_ccse4-notfn-tamil.pdf
