TNSET 2017 Results Declared on motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in
The Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, conducted the TNSET 2017 examination on April 23, 2017. The answer keys of the examination were released on May 17, 2017.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Mother Teresa Women's University.
Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2017 results have been declared by the Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal on its official website - motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in.
The university conducted the TNSET 2017 examination on 23rd April 2017. The answer keys of the examination were released on 17th May 2017.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check TNSET 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Result - TNSET 2017”
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number / Application Number and the registered mobile number to login
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the results and take a Print Out of the same for further reference.
In order to qualify the examination, a general category student has to score 40 % marks in Paper 1 & 2 whereas 50 % in Paper 3. For reserved category it is 35 % in paper 1 & 2 and 40% in paper 3.
As per the notification from the authorities, a new subject Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included for the next TNSET examinations.
Mother Teresa Women's University is a public university established in 1984 in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, India. It monitors and offers consultancy services and research in women’s studies.
The university offers distant learning courses. The School of Distance Education of Mother Teresa Women's University was started in 1988 at Kodaikanal.
It strives for Academic Excellence and personality development and gives equal importance for promotion and employment prospects to young gir
ls.
