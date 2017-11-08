TNTRB Direct Recruitment of 1,058 Lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges 2017 Exam Result Released; CV from Nov 23-25
Candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board Polytechnic Lecturer written exam 2017 can check the results from the official website.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://trb.tn.nic.in/
TNTRB Direct Recruitment of 1058 Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges 2017 Exam Result Released; CV from Nov 23rd to 25th 2017
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) Polytechnic Lecturer written exam 2017 results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on its official website - trb.tn.nic.in.
TNTRB aims to fill 1058 vacancies through direct recruitment of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges of the state of Tamil Nadu and had conducted the written examination on September 16th 2017.
The board had released the preliminary answer keys on October 6th 2017 and objections were invited till October 12th 2017. TN TRB has now released the final answer keys, individual query results along with list of candidates short listed for Certificate Verification.
Candidates who had appeared for the TNTRB Polytechnic Lecturer written exam 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their results:
How to Download TNTRB Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam 2017 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on,
Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges - for the year 2017 - 18 - Please click here for Final Key answers and Individual Candidate Qurey and C.V List
Step 3 – Read through the information and click on ‘Next’ at the end of the page
Step 4 – It will take you to http://trb.tn.nic.in/POL2017/07112017/Msg3.htm
For Final Answer Keys, click on:
Click here Final Key Answers
For Individual Candidate Query, click on:
Click here for Individual Candidate Query
For Provisional CV List, click on:
Click here for Provisional List of Candidates Called for Certificate Verification
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
As per the official notification, approximately 1.7 Lakh candidates had applied for the Direct Recruitment of Polytechnic Lecturers Written Examination, out of which 1.33 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam in September.
The list of candidates called for Certificate Verification is in the 1:2 ratio, reserving 4% posts for candidates with Disability. The Certificate Verification for the short listed candidates has been proposed to be conducted from November 23rd to November 25th 2017. The Board will release the individual call letters with CV venue soon on its website.
