1-min read

TNUSRB Recruitment 2017-18 Begins for Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman

TNUSRB aims to fill 6140 posts via this common recruitment process.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 29, 2017, 2:16 PM IST
A screen grab of the website.
TNUSRB Recruitment 2017-18 for Police Constables (Grade II), Jail Warders (Grade II) and Firemen has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) - tnusrbonline.org. TNUSRB aims to fill 6140 posts via this common recruitment process. Candidates interested in pursuing their career for the above posts must follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date 27th January 2018.

How to apply for TNUSRB Recruitment 2017-18 for Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tnusrbonline.org/

Step 2 – If you are applying for the first time on TNUSRB then you must register yourself first by clicking on “Click here for New Registration” under the ‘Register’ tab

Step 3 – Click on “Click here to apply for above posts” given below COMMON RECRUITMENT - 2017 - 18 (GR. II POLICE CONSTABLES [Armed Reserve], GR. II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN)

Step 4 – Login to your profile with your USER ID and Password

Step 5 – Complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must be 10th Passed from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

Candidates from General Category must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 24 years, however, age-relaxation rules apply for reserved categories and eligible candidates must check the official notification to know the applicable age-limit and other details:
http://tnusrbonline.org/pdfs/Common%20Recruitment-%20Grade%20II%20PC.pdf

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination of 80 marks divided into two sections viz General Knowledge (50 marks) and Psychology (30 marks). Candidates who qualify the written examination will be selected in 1:5 ratio to appear for Physical Measurement Test, Endurance test and Physical Efficiency test.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
