TNUSRB Tamil Nadu Police Constable, Jail Warders & Firemen Final Provisional List Released on tnusrbonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Chennai has released the Final Provisional List for Common Recruitment of Grade II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen on its official website -. Candidates who had appeared in the Common Recruitment 2017 exam and then appeared for Stage II can check their result by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website -Step 2: Click on FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST FOR COMMON RECRUITMENT - 2017Step 3: It will open a PDF. CTRL+F your Enrollment NumberStep 4: Download the PDF and save it for future referenceDirect Link:Candidates can also check the Cut-Off Marks for various categories on the below mentioned url:TNUSRB had conducted the Common Recruitment – 2017 written examination on May 21st 2017 after inviting applications for a total of 15,711 vacacies viz - 15,664 Fresh and 47 Backlog. 13,137 Fresh + 46 Backlog vacancies are for the post of Grade II Police Constable, 1,015 Fresh + 1 Backlog Vacancies are for Grade II Jail Warders and 1,512 Fresh Vacancies are for the post of Fireman. Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had declared the results of Stage I on July 7th. 1:5 candidates were called for Stage II after which the Board had released the call letters for Stage II - PMT-ET-PET, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test.