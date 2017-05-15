DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
To Strengthen Security, Railways to Install CCTV Cameras at Over 900 Stations
Tenders will be floated shortly to install about 19,000 high definition CCTV cameras at 983 stations across the country (Representative image)
New Delhi: Indian Railways will install CCTV surveillance system at more than 900 stations under the Nirbhaya Fund at an approved cost of Rs 500 crore to strengthen security at rail premises.
Tenders will be floated shortly to install about 19,000 high definition CCTV cameras at 983 stations across the country to ensure round-the-clock security to passengers including women.
The project envisages installation of cameras at platforms and waiting areas while there will be control rooms at stations to monitor CCTV footages by trained RPF personnel constantly.
The station master will also be given access to monitor CCTV camera footage as part of the project being undertaken by
the public transporter, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
"It is helping us in a great way. The signboard reading 'You are under watch' has a preventive effect on criminal
minds," the official said.
Besides keeping a constant watch, the CCTV surveillance system helps in post-incident crime investigation. Railways aims to cover all stations with the CCTV system phase-wise.
While Shaan-e-Punjab Express is fully covered with the system, some ladies compartments of Mumbai suburban service are being covered under a pilot project.
The Hamsafar Express and the upcoming Tejas service will also be equipped with CCTV cameras.
