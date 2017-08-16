Today's Actors Are Doing Phenomenal Work: Tanvi Azmi

National Award-winning actress Tanvi Azmi has lauded the new crop of actors in Bollywood saying that they are doing phenomenal work.Tanvi had shaved her head for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Bajirao Mastani", a bold step for an actress. What about the new actors, are they willing to experiment enough?Tanvi told IANS: "I did shave my head and it was a drastic step. It required a lot of courage, but I feel today's actors work really hard, are experimenting all the time. Today's actors are doing phenomenal work. They are doing different things and even trying to blur the lines between mainstream and parallel cinema."The actress, 56, praised actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's work."I think it's fantastic and they are all doing great work... I don't think I would be able to work as hard as them," she added.Tanvi has made her comeback on the small screen after a decade with the show "Vani Rani", which premiered on August 7.The &TV show is the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil show of the same name. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar plays the double role in the Tamil show.