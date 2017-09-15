GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Toddler 'Krishna' Tied to Giant Leaf Under Blazing Sun in Kerala, Case filed

The boy’s over two-hour ordeal during Janmashtami celebrations came to light after a man posted the photograph of the child, dressed as Lord Krishna, on his Facebook page.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2017, 9:07 AM IST
Picture for representation only
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case following reports that a three-year-old boy was tied to a leaf-shaped prop for over two hours under the scorching sun during Janmashtami celebrations recently.

The incident reportedly occurred at Payyannur in Kannur district, prompting the state child rights body to file a case and seek a report from police.

The over two-hour ordeal of the child came to light after a man posted the photograph of the child, dressed as Lord Krishna, on his Facebook page, following which the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered the case.

The child was tied to a leaf prop atop a vehicle during the procession.



The Commission has sought reports from the home secretary, state police chief and Kannur district collector within 15 days.

Payyannur police said they have not received any complaint so far with regard to the incident.

(With PTI inputs)
