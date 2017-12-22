Toilet, Ek Katha from Barabanki: The Dead are Beneficiaries of Swachh Toilet Scheme in UP Village

In a shocking case of embezzlement, the dead are reaping the benefits of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Not only that, they are also withdrawing money. This report has emerged from Kuroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.Under the scheme, people get Rs 12,000 to construct toilets. The embezzlers are also withdrawing money on behalf of the deceased. Surprisingly, the list of beneficiaries is made after a survey by government officials.Six dead people have been included in the beneficiary list, while there are seven cases where the money has been withdrawn but no toilet has been constructed yet. As many as 111 names were ones who already have a toilet, while 20 people in the BPL beneficiary list were not economically backward. The list included several businessmen, government officers and even a sitting judge.When News18 reached the Kuroli village, we found the names of many eligible for the grant missing from the beneficiary list. When we spoke to the judge’s family members, they said they already have a toilet, constructed at their own expense.A villager said there are also cases where the same person gets the benefit twice by changing names. “There have been double allotments. At such places, there is only one toilet and sometimes these are old ones. Also, five to six dead people have been included in the list. I have written letters to the the CM and the PM about this incident. I think there is a nexus between the gram pradhan and the officers,” he said.When the gram pradhan was asked about constructing 200 toilets in the village as per the government list, he said that he got funds for the construction of only 50 toilets, which were built successfully. He said he has no idea about discrepancies in the beneficiary list.Speaking to News18, Chief Development Officer (Barabanki), Anjani Kumar Singh, said, “I don’t have any clue about such discrepancy. The beneficiary list is prepared after a proper survey under the guidance of a committee. If any such thing has happened then I assure you that whosoever is found involved will face strict action.”