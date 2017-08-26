Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case: Toll Climbs to 31, Situation Tense in Haryana, Says Union Home Minister
There were reports that 31 people lost their lives in the violence since Friday. Among the total fatalities, 29 were in Panchkula and two in Sirsa, a home ministry spokesperson said
Dera Sacha Sauda sect members in a street of of Panchkula on Friday following their chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The death toll in the violence that erupted in Haryana after the rape conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has climbed to 31 and the situation "is tense but under control", said the Union Home Ministry on Saturday.
"As per Panchkula Control Room in Haryana, the situation in Panchkula and Sirsa is very tense but under control," a home ministry spokesperson said.
There were reports that 31 people lost their lives in the violence since Friday. Among the total fatalities, 29 were in Panchkula and two in Sirsa, he said.
The headquarters of the sect led by the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are in Sirsa. Violence erupted in Panchkula on Friday after a CBI court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 15-year-old case.
The situation in most of the part of Haryana is tense, the official said.
Sources said no fresh incident of violence was reported till 6 AM on Saturday.
