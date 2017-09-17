GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Top Cop Who Exposed VIP Treatment for Jailed Sasikala Gets President's Medal

The award was presented to Roopa for her meritorious service by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2017, 7:46 AM IST
Top Cop Who Exposed VIP Treatment for Jailed Sasikala Gets President's Medal
DIG Roopa being conferred the President's medal by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Bengaluru: Former DIG D Roopa, who alleged irregularities at the central jail here, including preferential treatment to AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, was on Saturday conferred the President's Medal.

The award was presented to Roopa for her meritorious service by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Other police officials selected for the President's medal for their meritorious service were also conferred the medals.

In July, Roopa, then DIG of Prisons, D Roopa, had submitted a report to the Director General of Prisons stating that Sasikala, serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case at Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison, was given preferential treatment and there was "a talk" that Rs two crore had exchanged hands.

Subsequently, both Roopa and the DG were transferred after they were locked in a public spat over the issue and a high-level probe ordered into the claims.

Roopa was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety here.
