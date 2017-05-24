Top-level Security Meeting to Strategise on Kashmir Situation

New Delhi: Amidst continued protests in Kashmir, the top security establishment of the country, led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, met on Wednesday to strategise on Kashmir.

The meeting, called under the aegis of the Intelligence Bureau, was attended by officers from the IB, the National Investigating Agency, top police officers from Kashmir as well as District Magistrates and Police Superintendents of affected districts.

The agenda for the meet was to strategise on Kashmir, terror financing as well as the overall security situation in the country.

Sources said the situation in left-wing extremism affected areas and the insurgency in north-east was also on the agenda but major part of the meeting was dedicated to Kashmir.

In the run up to the Amarnath Yatra, IB inputs say there could be more incidents of stone pelting targeting the pilgrims.

Central intelligence agencies said terrorists might mix with the stone pelters and foment trouble. They also said the state administration is not cracking down hard enough on terrorists and radicalised youngsters.

While central government has provided additional forces to Kashmir, the top secret meeting is being seen as a platform to completely overhaul the current approach towards law and order in the Valley.