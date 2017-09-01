Top Ten Schools in Central Delhi – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
As Nursery Admissions 2018-19 are approaching, parents looking for admissions of their wards in Top Schools of Central Delhi can refer to this list.
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
The Top Ten Schools in Central Delhi are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi and the ratings mentioned for these schools are based on Career360 Annual Survey of Top Schools in Delhi 2016.
As Nursery Admissions 2018-19 are approaching, Parents looking for admissions of their wards in Top Schools of Central Delhi can refer to the below list to understand how these schools have scored on various parameters that lay a strong foundation for the scholastic as well as co-scholastic virtues in children.
The below mentioned schools are listed in alphabetical order without any preference or rank sorting.
1. Bal Bharati School, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
Location: Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, New Delhi
Rating: Bal Bharati School, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi was not rated by Career360.
Rank: Bal Bharati School, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi ranked 30th in Top Schools in Delhi with 1109/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 152/200 points, Academic Reputation with 83/100 points and Leadership Management quality with 83/100 points. However, the school lagged behind in Individual Attention to students with 60/100 points.
Board: Bal Bharati School, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://bbpsgr.balbharati.org/
2. Carmel Convent School, New Delhi
Location: Malcha Marg, chanakyapuri City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Carmel Convent School, Delhi ranked 33rd with 1100/1500 points in the overall Delhi-NCR Top Schools. It scored 166/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 85/100 for Academic Reputation. It scored 55/100 for Internationalism , lowest amongst the Top 10 Schools of Central Delhi region.
Board: Carmel Convent School, Delhi is an all-girls school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre-Primary – XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://www.carmeldelhi.com/
3. Convent of Jesus & Mary, Bangla Sahib, New Delhi
Location: 1, Bangla Sahib Marg, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Convent of Jesus & Mary, Bangla Sahib, New Delhi ranked 33rd with 1100/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 168/200 points and Academic Repute with 85/100 points. However the school scored only 64/100 points and 60/100 points for Individual Attention to students as well as Internationalism respectively.
Board: Convent of Jesus & Mary, Bangla Sahib, New Delhi is also an All-girls school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.cjmdelhi.com/
4. Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi
Location: Mathura Road, New Delhi
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi ranked 13th amongst Top Schools in Delhi Survey 2016 by Education World with 1186/1500 points. It scored 179/200 for Competence of Faculty; 89/100 for Academic Reputation and 96/100 for Sports Education. The school scored just 67/100 and 68/100 points for Life Skills and Conflict Management as well as Leadership Management quality respectively.
Board: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://dpsmathuraroad.org/
5. Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, New Delhi
Location: Tilak Lane, New Delhi
Rating: Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, New Delhi wasn’t ranked in the Career 360 Survey 2016
Rank: Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, New Delhi ranked 30th with 1109/1500 points. It scored 167/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 81/100 points for Academic Repute; however the school got just 60/100 points for Internationalism. The school boasts of its environment friendly ways like a paper recycling plant and water harvesting plant in the school premises.
Board: Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, New Delhi is an all-girls school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Class I –XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.materdeischool.in/
6. Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi
Location: Barakhamba Road, New Delhi
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi ranked 5th in the Education World C-Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi with 1278/1500 Points. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 85/100 points, Competence of Faculty with 182/200 points and excellent scores for Sports Education with 97/100 points which is the highest amongst the top 50 schools in the entire Delhi/NCR Region.
The school has been lauded for Leadership Management quality with 94/100 points alongwith Infrastructure provisions and is the best in that parameter amongst the top 50 schools in the Delhi/NCR Region with the highest 96/100 points. The schools got 84/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: VI - XII
Age Eligibility: 12 Years
Official Website: http://www.modernschool.net/
7. Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Location: Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi ranked 3rd with 1300/1500 amongst the Top Schools in Delhi NCR. It scored 186/200 for Competence of Faculty; 87/100 for Academic Reputation; 89/100 for Leadership Management Quality and 87/100 for Internationalism. Along with this, a parallel school called “Umang” is also run by the Sanskriti School which provides education to underprivileged children, free of cost.
Board: Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 87% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://sanskritischool.edu.in/
8. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, New Delhi
Location: Lodi Estate, New Delhi
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, New Delhi ranked 9th with 1226/1500 points. The school scored 171/200 for Competence of Faculty; 90/100 for Academic Repute; 83/100 for Life Skills and Conflict Management; 81/100 for Internationalism and 80/100 for Individual Attention to students.
Board: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, at par with Vasant Valley School (overall Rank 1)
Classes: Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3Years
Official Website: http://www.spvdelhi.org/
9. Springdales Public School, Pusa Road, New Delhi
Location: Pusa Road, upper Ridge road Junction, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Springdales Public School, Pusa Road, New Delhi ranked 11th with 1215/1500 Points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 162/200 points; Academic Reputation with 84/100 points and Leadership Management quality with 90/100 points.
Board: Springdales Public School, Pusa Road, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery to class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.springdalespusa.com/
10. St. Thomas’ School, Mandir Marg, New Delhi
Location: Mandir Marg, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: St. Thomas’ School, Mandir Marg, New Delhi ranked 26th amongst the Top Schools in Delhi NCR with 1126/1500 points. It scored 168/200 points for Competence of Faculty; 92/100 for Academic Reputation, at par with the Vasant Valley School (overall rank 1).
Board: St. Thomas’ School, Mandir Marg, New Delhi is an all-girls school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
Official website: http://www.stthomasgirlsschool.com/
