Top Ten Schools in East Delhi – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Here's is the list of Top Ten Schools in East Delhi for your convenience.
The Top Ten Schools in East Delhi listed below carry the ranks based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi and rankings by Career360 Annual Rating of Top Schools in Delhi 2016.
East Delhi spans approximately 64 Kilometers and there are over a 100 schools in East Delhi. Parents looking for Nursery Admissions 2018-19 of their wards in schools of East Delhi can refer to the below guide to know what are the parameters that they lead and where they lag behind.
The schools below are listed alphabetically in no particular ranks or order of preference.
1. Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi
Location: Mayur Vihar – I, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi ranked 11th by scoring 1215 out of 1500 total in the Education World C-Fore Survey for Top Schools in Delhi 2016. The school scored 91/100 for Leadership Management Quality; 85/100 for Life Skills Education and Conflict Management and 83/100 for Internationalism, the highest in East Delhi. The school scored 83/100 for academic reputation.
The school facilitates air rifle and pistol-shooting range amongst other sports provisions and has bagged 81/100 scores for Sports education - highest amongst other top ten schools in East Delhi.
Board: Co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Kindergarten – XII
Age Eligibility: 3+ as of 31 March of the Year of admission for Pre-School Admission
Official Website: www.ahlconinternational.com
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi: http://www.ahlconinternational.com/admissions/overview.html
2. Amity International School
Location: Mayur Vihar – I, Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Amity International ranked 45th in the EW - C Fore Survey for Top Schools in Delhi 2016 with 1076/1500 points. Amity International School, Mayur Vihar enjoys top spot when it comes to Academic Reputation amongst Top Schools in East Delhi with 90/100 Scores. It scored 163/200 points for Competence of Faculty, which is second to Ahlcon International. Amity International got 62/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: AIS, Mayur Vihar is a Co-Ed and affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi. The school has the highest Average Exam Percentage with 88% in this list.
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 5+ as of 31 March of the Year of admission for Class I
Official Website: http://amity.edu/ais/mayurvihar/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 to AIS, Mayur Vihar:
http://amity.edu/ais/mayurvihar/Admission-Procedure.aspx
3. DAV Public School, East of Loni Road
Location: East of Loni Road, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: DAV, East of Loni Road, New Delhi ranked 88th in the EW C Fore 2016 survey amongst top schools in Delhi by scoring 885/1500 points. The school scored 134/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 77/100 for Academic Reputation, 63/100 for Co-Curricular Education and 59/100 for Value for money.
Board: DAV, East of Loni Road, Delhi is a co-ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi. The Average Exam Percentage for this DAV institute is 75%.
Classes: Nursery - XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://daveastofloniroad.org/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in DAV Public School, East of Loni Road:
Refer to the Notifications tab on school’s homepage
4. DAV Public School, Shreshtha Vihar
Location: Shreshtha Vihar, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: DAV Public School, Shreshtha Vihar ranked 44th in the EW Delhi Schools Survey 2016 by scoring 1077/1500 points. The school lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 160/200 Scores however as per the survey it lags behind badly in individual attention with just 56/100 points despite the claim that it maintains 1:20 Teacher-Student ratio.
Board: DAV Public School, Shreshtha Vihar is a Co-Ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3-Years-Old as of 31 March of the Year of Admission
Official Website: www.davsreshtha.com
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in DAV Public School, Shreshtha Vihar:
Refer to the Notifications tab on school’s homepage
5. Lovely Public Sr Sec School, Priyadarshini Vihar
Location: Priyadarshini Vihar, New Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: LPS ranked 86th by scoring 928/1500 points. Lovely Public Sr Sec School scored 142/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter and shares 80/100 Academic Reputation. Its Infrastructure Provision is better than Mother’s Global and Amity International in East Delhi with 67/100 Scores.
Board: Lovely Public Sr Sec School, Priyadarshini Vihar, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://lpsschool.com/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Lovely Public Sr Sec School, Priyadarshini Vihar:
Refer to the Notifications tab on school’s homepage
6. Mother’s Global School, Preet Vihar
Location: Preet Vihar, Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: MGS, Preet Vihar ranked 81st with 977/1500 points. The school scored 150/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 82/100 points for Academic Repute, 71/100 points in Co-Curricular Education leading ahead of Ryan International and Sneh International however lagged behind in Sports Education with 62/100 points and Life Skills Education and Conflict Management with 59/100 and Infrastructure Provision with 64/100 points from the above said contenders.
Board: Mother’s Global School is a Co-ed affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4+
Official Website: http://mothersglobal.in/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Mother’s Global School, Preet Vihar: http://mothersglobal.in/SDJ/Admissions.aspx
7. Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar III
Location: Mayur Vihar – III, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: RIS, Mayur Vihar ranked 74th amongst Top Schools in Delhi EW Survey 2016 with 999/1500 scores. Ryan International scored 146/200 points for Competence of Faculty. The school has participated in several theatre festivals in countries like Turkey, Japan, Pakistan, Germany and Jordan. Although the school organizes International Children’s Festival of Performing Arts, The Indian Model United Nations and annual trips to NASA, the school scored 58/100 points on Internationalism.
Board: Ryan International is affiliated to CBSE New Delhi and is a Co-educational school with 80% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Montessori III – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact the school administration
Official Website: http://www.ryaninternationalschools.com/rismayurvihar/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar III:
Please refer to the Notice Board on the school’s website mentioned above
8. Salwan Public School – Mayur Vihar
Location: Mayur Vihar – III, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Salwan Public School ranked 27th in the Delhi/NCR with 1118/1500 Points. The school enjoys Academic Reputation at par with Ahlcon International with 86/100 Scores. Co-curricular education imparted at Salwan Public School gets 83/100 Scores. The school is far behind Ahlcon when it comes to Internationalism with just 63/100 Points however it is ahead of other top 10 schools in East Delhi in this parameter. Salwan Public offers assessments in various subjects in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, The British Council and Reggio Emilia Institute. It maintains a teacher-student ratio of 1:35.
Board: Salwan Public School is a Co-educational institution affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi. The school has 85% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class X
Age Eligibility: 3+ Years
Official Website: http://www.spsmayurvihar.com/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar III:
http://www.spsmayurvihar.com/admission%20criteria.html
9. Shaheed Rajpal DAV School
Location: Dayanand Vihar, Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Shaheed Rajpal DAV School Dayanand Vihar ranked 44th in EW C-Fore Top Schools in Delhi Survey 2016 with 1077/1500 Points. The school has subscribed to Iken Design & Technology Lab. Shaheed Rajpal DAV School Dayanand Vihar has better Individual attention scores than DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar with 60/100 points.
Board: Shaheed Rajpal DAV School, Dayanand Vihar is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 80% Average Exam percentage.
Classes: Nursery to class XII
Age Eligibility: 3+
Official Website: http://davdayanandvihar.net/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Shaheed Rajpal DAV School Dayanand Vihar:
Please refer to the Notice Board on the school’s website mentioned above
10. SNEH International School
Location: Swasthya Vihar, Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Sneh International, Swasthya Vihar, Delhi ranks at par with Ryan International, Mayur Vihar and shares Rank# 74th amongst Top Schools in Delhi with 999/1500 points. Sneh International is an ISO 9001:2000 certified institution and lies ahead from Amity International, Mayur Vihar and Ryan International, Mayur Vihar for Infrastructure Provision with 71/100 points and scored 61/100 for Internationalism. The competence of faculty is marked at 144/200 points.
Board: Sneh International School is a co-educational academic institution affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact School Administration
Official Website: http://www.snehinternationalschool.com/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Sneh International, Swasthya Vihar: http://www.snehinternationalschool.com/junior/admission.aspx
