Top Ten Schools in Faridabad – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
(Photo courtesy: Official website of Delhi Public School, Faridabad)
The Top Ten Schools in Faridabad listed below are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Faridabad and rankings are taken from the Career360 Annual Survey of Top Schools in Delhi NCR 2016. Faridabad shares border with New Delhi and boasts of education system at par with the Delhi NCT schools.
Parents who will be applying for Nursery-Admissions 2018-19 for their little ones can take a sneak peek in the best schools of Faridabad. The below mentioned schools are listed alphabetically in no order of preference or ranking –
1. Apeejay School, Faridabad
Location: Sector 15, Urban Estate, Faridabad, Haryana
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Apeejay School, Faridabad ranked 6th by scoring 1072 out of 1500 total in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Faridabad. The school scored well in Competence of Faculty with 158/200 points; 80/100 for Academic Reputation and 79/100 for Infrastructure provisions. Apeejay School, Faridabad had a moderate score for important aspects like Individual Attention to students with 63/100 and Life Skills at 67/100.
Board: Apeejay School, Faridabad is a co-educational K-12 school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Class I – XII
Age eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.apeejay.edu/asgs/
2. DAV, Sector 14, Faridabad
Location: Sector 14, Faridabad, Haryana
Rating: AAA+
Rank: DAV, Sector 14, Faridabad ranked 7th with 1045/1500 points in the EW Survey 2016. It scored 77/100 points when it comes to Academic Reputation along with 148/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 75/100 both in Sports Education and Infrastructure. However for Individual Attention to students and Life Skills, the school scored 62/100 and 62/100 points, respectively.
Board: DAV, Sector 14, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 75% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Pre-primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2.5 years
Official Website: http://dav14faridabad.ac.in/
3. Delhi Public School, Faridabad
Location: Sector 19, Mathura Road, Faridabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Faridabad ranked 2nd in the EW survey and scored 1172/1500 points. The school lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 176/200 along with Academic Reputation with 88/100 and Sports Education with 85/100 however the school got 68/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://website.dpsfsis.com/
4. Eicher Public School, Faridabad
Location: Plot no. 344, Sector 46, Faridabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Eicher Public School, Faridabad ranked 8th by scoring 1039/1500 points in the EW Survey for Top Schools in Faridabad 2016. It scored 142/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 76/100 points for Academic Reputation. Infrastructure wise it’s good as it scored 74/100 points however for Individual Attention, the school got 65/100 points.
Board: Eicher Public School, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 74% as Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Pre Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.eicherschool.net/
5. Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad
Location: Sector 14, Faridabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad ranked 4th with 1108/1500 points. It scored 161/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 80/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 84/100 for Sports Education. MRIS, Faridabad scored 66/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: MRIS, Faridabad is a co-ed affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 78% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://mris.edu.in/
6. Modern DPS, Faridabad
Location: Sector 87, Tigaon Road, Greater Faridabad
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Modern DPS, Faridabad ranked 1st with 1174/1500 points – highest in the Education World C Fore Survey for Top Schools in Faridabad 2016; it scored 172/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 95/100 for Academic Reputation and 90/100 in Leadership Management Quality. Modern DPS, Faridabad boasts of its world-class facilities and impressive infrastructure and scored 83/100 points for the same. For Internationalism the school scored 65/100 points only.
Board: Modern DPS, Sector 87, Faridabad is a co-educational academic institution affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 90% Average Exam Percentage, highest in the region.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.moderndps.org/
Nursery Admissions 2018-19 have already started at Modern DPS, Greater Faridabad and for more info parents can visit: http://erp.moderndps.org/_Web/Page5.aspx?PageId=AdmissionOnline
7. Modern Vidya Niketan, Aravalli, Faridabad
Location: Aravalli Hills, Badhkal Surajkund Road, Sector 43, Faridabad
Rating: MVN wasn’t rated by Career360
Rank: Modern Vidya Niketan, Aravalli, Faridabad ranked 6th with 1072/1500 Points in the EW Survey 2016. It scored 90/100 for Academic Reputation - second highest in the region, along with 164/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Infrastructure with 80/100 and Internationalism with 70/100 however for Life Skills, the school scored just 59/100 points.
Board: Modern Vidya Niketan, Aravalli, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 87% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: The school has students from Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
Official Website: http://mvneducation.com/
Nursery Admissions 2018-19 have already started at Modern Vidya Niketan, Aravalli, Faridabad and for more info parents can visit:
http://mvneducation.com/quick-links/registration-open-for-classes-pre-nursery-to-ix-for-mvn-school-for-session-2018-19/
8. Modern Vidya Niketan, Sector 17
Location: Sector 17, Old Faridabad
Rating: MVN wasn’t listed in Career360 Survey 2016
Rank: Modern Vidya Niketan, Sector 17 Old Faridabad also ranked 1st with 1174/1500 Points. The school lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 176/200 - highest in the region along with Academic Reputation with 95/100. It also scored well in Leadership Management Quality as well as Sports Education with 85/100 and 81/100 respectively. Even though Modern DPS and Modern Vidya Niketan share the same rank i.e. 1st rank, Vidya Niketan lies ahead of Modern DPS under the Internationalism parameter with 69/100 points however under Infrastructure Modern DPS took the lead.
Board: Modern Vidya Niketan, Old Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 87% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery to class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://mvneducation.com/
Nursery Admissions 2018-19 have already started at Modern Vidya Niketan, Old Faridabad and for more info parents can visit:
http://mvneducation.com/quick-links/registration-open-for-classes-pre-nursery-to-ix-for-mvn-school-for-session-2018-19/
9. Ryan International School, Faridabad
Location: Sector 21-B, NIT, Faridabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Ryan International School, Faridabad ranked 9th with 1018/1500 points in the Education World Top Schools in Faridabad Survey 2016. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 78/100 points and Competence of Faculty with 150/200 points whereas for Life Skills the school scored 57/100 and for Internationalism it scored 62/100 points.
Board: Ryan International School, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 76% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://www.ryaninternationalschools.com/risfaridabad/
10. Vidya Sanskar International School, Faridabad
Location: Kheri-Jasana Road, Greater Faridabad, Delhi-NCR Region
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Vidya Sanskar International School, Faridabad ranked 3rd with 1117/1500 points. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 78/100 points; Competence of Faculty with 157/200 as well as Sports Education with 88/100 points. For Infrastructure – Vidya Sanskar International School, Faridabad secured 85/100, it boasts of 40 classrooms, all equipped with ICT learning modules in strategic partnership with Apple Inc.
Board: Vidya Sanskar International School, Faridabad is a co-educational school affiliated to UK based Cambridge International Examination
Classes: Pre-Primary to A level
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://www.vidyasanskar.com/
