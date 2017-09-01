Top Ten Schools in Ghaziabad – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Parents who will be applying for Nursery-Admissions 2018-19 for their little ones can take a sneak peek into the best schools of Ghaziabad.
image for representation.
The Top Ten Schools in Ghaziabad listed here are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Ghaziabad and the ratings for these schools are taken from Career360 Annual Survey for Top Schools in Delhi NCR 2016.
Ghaziabad – the Gateway to UP lies in the vicinity of Delhi NCR. As Nursery Admissions 2018-19 are around the corner, it is imperative for parents to choose the best school in Ghaziabad to start the academic career of their little child. The Top Ten Schools in Ghaziabad below are in no order of preference or rank and are listed alphabetically.
1. Bal Bharati Public School, Ghaziabad
Location: Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Bal Bharati Public School, Ghaziabad ranked 8th by scoring 1027/1500. The school scored 142/200 for Competence of Faculty with 176/200 points; and 83/100 for Academic Reputation but on the other hand it lacked in few of the important aspects like Individual Attention to students with 63/100 and Life Skills at 67/100.
Board: Bal Bharati Public School, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi with 78% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.bbpsip.com/
2. DLF Public School, Ghaziabad
Location: Sector II, Rajendranagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: DLF Public School, Ghaziabad ranked 3rd by scoring 1088 /1500 points. The school scored well in Competence of Faculty with 159/200 points; 81/100 for Academic Reputation and 82/100 for Leadership Management but it lagged behind in Individual Attention to students with 66/100 and Internationalism with 61/100 points.
Board: DLF Public School, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Pre Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: https://dlps.co.in/
3. Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad
Location: Site No. 3, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad ranked 1st with 1190/1500 points. It scored 94/100 points when it comes to Academic Reputation along with 181/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 76/100 for Internationalism however for Life Skills the school scored 76/100 points along with 74/100 for Individual Attention to students.
Board: Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 90% Average Exam Percentage, highest in the region.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.dpsghaziabad.com/
4. Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
Location: Sector 9, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad ranked 2nd with 1110/1500 points. The school lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 161/200 along with Academic Reputation with 89/100, Leadership Management with 80/100. Comparatively it lacks in Life Skills education and Individual Attention to students both with 68/100 points.
Board: Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to Delhi-based Central Board of Secondary Education with Average Exam Percentage of 84%
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://dpsgv.in/
5. Delhi Public School, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad
Location: Opp. SAIL Godown, National Highway 58, Morta Village, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad ranked 7th with 1056/1500 points. It scored 157/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 85/100 points for Academic Reputation. It scored well under Infrastructure also with 80/100. However, the school scored 69/100 under Internationalism points along with Life Skills education with 61/100 and Individual Attention to students with 63/100.
Board: Delhi Public School, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.dps.ind.in/
6. Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad
Location: NH-24, Hapur Bypass, Near Dasna Railway crossing, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad ranked 5th with 1086/1500 points. It scored 155/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 82/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 81/100 for Infrastructure. The school didn’t score very well in Internationalism with 67/100 points along with Individual Attention to students with 70/100 points.
Board: Co-ed affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2+ years
Official Website: http://www.gurukultheschool.com/
7. Holy Child School, Ghaziabad
Location: 3-B Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Holy Child School, Ghaziabad ranked 6th with 1070/1500 points; it scored 157/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 93/100 for Academic Repute and 84/100 in Leadership Management quality. The school scored 55/100 points under Internationalism lowest amongst the Top 10 Schools in Ghaziabad along with Individual Attention to students of 59/100.
Board: Holy Child School, Ghaziabad is an all-girls school affiliated to ICSE Board, New Delhi with 76% as Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.hcsnehrunagar.com/
8. Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad
Location: Sector 5, Rajendra Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad ranked 5th with 1086/1500 Points. It scored 76/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 148/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership Management with 78/100. The schools scored 68/100 points in Internationalism along with Life Skills education with 69/100.
Board: Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 74% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.khaitanpublicschool.com/
9. Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad
Location: Sector 14, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad ranked 4th with 1087/1500 Points. The school lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 162/200 along with Academic Repute of 84/100. It also scored well in Infrastructure with 79/100 points. The school lagged behind in Individual Attention to students and Life Skills with 65/100 and 68/100 respectively. And under the Internationalism parameter it got 69/100 points.
Board: Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Nursery to class XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://jaipuriaschools.com/
10. Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad
Location: B-Block, Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad ranked 5th with 1086/1500 points. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 83/100 points and Competence of Faculty with 150/200 along with Individual Attention to students with 83/100 points whereas for Internationalism, the school just scored 56/100 points.
Board: Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad is an all-girls school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4years
Official Website: http://www.uttamschool.org/
