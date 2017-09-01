Top Ten Schools in Gurgaon – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Parents who will be applying for Nursery-Admissions 2018-19 for their little ones can take a sneak peek into the best schools of Gurgaon.
Photo taken from the official website http://heritagexperiential.org.
The Top Ten Schools in Gurgaon are based on the rankings of Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Gurgaon and ratings of Career360 Annual Survey of Top Schools in Delhi 2016. The Top Schools in Gurgaon not just top others in the city but also scored better than Delhi schools for Life Skills and Individual Attention, which are imperative for a student’s overall personality development and scholastic excellence.
Parents looking for admissions of their wards in schools of Gurgaon can refer to the guide below which is listed in alphabetical order irrespective of their ranks –
1. DAV Public School, Gurgaon
Location: Sector 14, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurgaon ranked 9th by scoring 1138/1500 in the Education World C-Fore Survey for Top Schools in Gurgaon 2016. The school scored 162/200 for Competence of Faculty and 86/100 for Academic Reputation, however, the school scored 64/100 points for Individual Attention to students.
Board: DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.dav14gurgaon.org/
2. Delhi Public School, Gurgaon
Location: Site No. I, Sector 45, Urban Estate, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurgaon ranked 8th by scoring 1140 /1500 points. The school scored well in Competence of Faculty with 172/200 points; 89/100 for Academic Reputation and 82/100 for Infrastructure. However it lagged behind in Individual Attention to students with 73/100 and Internationalism with 68/100 points.
Board: Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.dpsgurgaon.org/
3. GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon
Location: Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon ranked 6th with 1156/1500 points. It scored 76/100 points when it comes to Academic Reputation along with 155/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 84/100 for Individual Attention to students which is noteworthy. It also scored well in Internationalism with 83/100 and Infrastructure with 96/100 points.
Board: GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CIE (UK) and IBO(Geneva)
Classes: Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://gdgws.gdgoenka.com/
4. Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon
Location: M-Block, South City II, Nirvana Country, Gurgaon
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon ranked 7th with 1144/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 156/200 along with Academic Reputation with 81/100, Leadership Management with 81/100. The schools scored decently on Life Skills education and Individual Attention to students with 74/100 and 75/100 points respectively.
Board: Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to Delhi-based Central Board of Secondary Education
Classes: Pre-Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2.5 years
Official Website: http://www.lotusvalleygurgaon.com/
5. Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon
Location: Off Gurgaon Faridabad Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon ranked 2nd with 1297/1500 points in the EW Top Schools in Gurgaon Survey 2016. It scored 181/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 91/100 points for Academic Reputation. It scored well under Infrastructure also with 95/100. However for Value for Money, the school scored just 69/100 points.
Board: Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to IGCSE (UK) and IBO (Geneva)
Classes: Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/
6. Pathways School (Gurgaon NCR South)
Location: Baliawas, Off Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Pathways School, Gurgaon NCR South ranked 5th with 1176/1500 points. It scored 167/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 77/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 87/100 for Infrastructure; Internationalism with 80/100 points along with Individual Attention to students with 81/100 points and Life Skills education with 74/100 points. Overall the school has shown satisfactory results for all of the parameters.
Board: Pathways School, Baliawas, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to IGCSE (UK) and IBO (Geneva)
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/gurgaon/index.asp
7. Salwan Public School, Gurgaon
Location:Sector 15, Part II, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Salwan Public School, Gurgaon ranked 9th with 1144/1500 points the school is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified organization. It scored 158/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 84/100 for Academic Repute and 80/100 in Leadership Management quality. Additionally, the school scored well in Internationalism with 75/100 points, and Individual Attention to students with 76/100.
Board: Salwan Public School, Gurgaon is a co-ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.salwangurgaon.com/
8. Shikshantar School, Gurgaon
Location: J-Block, South City I, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Shikshantar School, Gurgaon ranked 4th with 1221/1500 Points. It scored 86/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 160/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership Management with 89/100; Individual Attention to students with 93/100 points and under Internationalism scored 78/100 points along with Life Skills education with 91/100.
Board: Shikshantar School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to ICSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Pre primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school Administration
Official Website: http://shikshantarschool.com/
9. Suncity School, Gurgaon
Location: Suncity Township, Sector 54, Gurgaon
Rating: Not rated
Rank: Suncity School, Gurgaon ranked 7th with 1144/1500 Points. It scored 84/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 158/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership Management with 80/100 and under Internationalism scored 75/100 points along with Life Skills education with 75/100.
Board: Suncity School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.suncityschool.in/
10. The Heritage School, Gurgaon
Location: Sector 62, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: The Heritage School, Gurgaon ranked 1st with 1299/1500 points. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 90/100 points and Competence of Faculty with 185/200 along with Individual Attention to students with 95/100 points; Internationalism with 89/100 points and Life Skills with 87/100 points.
Board: The Heritage School, Gurgaon is a co-ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2years
Official Website: http://ths.ac.in/
Parents looking for admissions of their wards in schools of Gurgaon can refer to the guide below which is listed in alphabetical order irrespective of their ranks –
1. DAV Public School, Gurgaon
Location: Sector 14, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurgaon ranked 9th by scoring 1138/1500 in the Education World C-Fore Survey for Top Schools in Gurgaon 2016. The school scored 162/200 for Competence of Faculty and 86/100 for Academic Reputation, however, the school scored 64/100 points for Individual Attention to students.
Board: DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.dav14gurgaon.org/
2. Delhi Public School, Gurgaon
Location: Site No. I, Sector 45, Urban Estate, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurgaon ranked 8th by scoring 1140 /1500 points. The school scored well in Competence of Faculty with 172/200 points; 89/100 for Academic Reputation and 82/100 for Infrastructure. However it lagged behind in Individual Attention to students with 73/100 and Internationalism with 68/100 points.
Board: Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.dpsgurgaon.org/
3. GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon
Location: Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon ranked 6th with 1156/1500 points. It scored 76/100 points when it comes to Academic Reputation along with 155/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 84/100 for Individual Attention to students which is noteworthy. It also scored well in Internationalism with 83/100 and Infrastructure with 96/100 points.
Board: GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CIE (UK) and IBO(Geneva)
Classes: Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://gdgws.gdgoenka.com/
4. Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon
Location: M-Block, South City II, Nirvana Country, Gurgaon
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon ranked 7th with 1144/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 156/200 along with Academic Reputation with 81/100, Leadership Management with 81/100. The schools scored decently on Life Skills education and Individual Attention to students with 74/100 and 75/100 points respectively.
Board: Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to Delhi-based Central Board of Secondary Education
Classes: Pre-Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2.5 years
Official Website: http://www.lotusvalleygurgaon.com/
5. Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon
Location: Off Gurgaon Faridabad Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon ranked 2nd with 1297/1500 points in the EW Top Schools in Gurgaon Survey 2016. It scored 181/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 91/100 points for Academic Reputation. It scored well under Infrastructure also with 95/100. However for Value for Money, the school scored just 69/100 points.
Board: Pathways World School, Aravalli, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to IGCSE (UK) and IBO (Geneva)
Classes: Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/
6. Pathways School (Gurgaon NCR South)
Location: Baliawas, Off Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Pathways School, Gurgaon NCR South ranked 5th with 1176/1500 points. It scored 167/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 77/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 87/100 for Infrastructure; Internationalism with 80/100 points along with Individual Attention to students with 81/100 points and Life Skills education with 74/100 points. Overall the school has shown satisfactory results for all of the parameters.
Board: Pathways School, Baliawas, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to IGCSE (UK) and IBO (Geneva)
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/gurgaon/index.asp
7. Salwan Public School, Gurgaon
Location:Sector 15, Part II, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Salwan Public School, Gurgaon ranked 9th with 1144/1500 points the school is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified organization. It scored 158/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 84/100 for Academic Repute and 80/100 in Leadership Management quality. Additionally, the school scored well in Internationalism with 75/100 points, and Individual Attention to students with 76/100.
Board: Salwan Public School, Gurgaon is a co-ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.salwangurgaon.com/
8. Shikshantar School, Gurgaon
Location: J-Block, South City I, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Shikshantar School, Gurgaon ranked 4th with 1221/1500 Points. It scored 86/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 160/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership Management with 89/100; Individual Attention to students with 93/100 points and under Internationalism scored 78/100 points along with Life Skills education with 91/100.
Board: Shikshantar School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to ICSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Pre primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school Administration
Official Website: http://shikshantarschool.com/
9. Suncity School, Gurgaon
Location: Suncity Township, Sector 54, Gurgaon
Rating: Not rated
Rank: Suncity School, Gurgaon ranked 7th with 1144/1500 Points. It scored 84/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 158/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership Management with 80/100 and under Internationalism scored 75/100 points along with Life Skills education with 75/100.
Board: Suncity School, Gurgaon is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.suncityschool.in/
10. The Heritage School, Gurgaon
Location: Sector 62, Gurgaon
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: The Heritage School, Gurgaon ranked 1st with 1299/1500 points. It lies ahead in Academic Reputation with 90/100 points and Competence of Faculty with 185/200 along with Individual Attention to students with 95/100 points; Internationalism with 89/100 points and Life Skills with 87/100 points.
Board: The Heritage School, Gurgaon is a co-ed school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2years
Official Website: http://ths.ac.in/