Top Ten Schools in Noida – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Parents seeking Nursery Admissions in Noida 2018-19 of their young wards can refer to the below mentioned Top Ten Schools in the Noida region.
Representative Image
Nursery admissions 2018-19 are on in Noida and parents are looking for Top Ten Schools in Noida. The Top Ten Schools in Noida listed below are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 and Best Schools in Delhi 2016 Annual Rating by Careers360.
Parents seeking Nursery Admissions in Noida 2018-19 of their young wards can refer to the below mentioned Top Ten Schools in the Noida region. The admissions are open in most of these schools and parents can click on the respective official pages to make an informed decision for the academic career progression of their wards.
The list below is ranked in no particular order of preference and listed alphabetically.
1. Amity International, Noida
Location: Sector 44, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Amity International, Noida was ranked 3rd in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida by scoring 1190 out of total 1500 points. The school scored well in competence of faculty with 176/200 points; 90/100 for academic reputation and 87/100 for infrastructure provisions. It also scored well under the internationalism parameter with 81/100 points but on the other hand it lacked in few of the important aspects like individual attention to students with 66/100 and life skills at 65/100. Amity’s hi-tech intranet facilitates online lessons for students and along with performance reports, attendance reports, daily homework schedules online to keep a close track on the scholastic growth of students.
Board: Amity International, Noida is a Co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage as well as Cambridge International Examinations (CIE).
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://www.amity.edu/ais/noida/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Amity International, Noida: http://amity.edu/aisadmission/
2. Apeejay School, Noida
Location: Sector 16A, Film City, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Apeejay School Noida ranked 8th by scoring 1132 /1500 points. The school scored well in competence of faculty with 164/200 points; 81/100 for academic reputation and 84/100 for sports education but on the other hand it lagged behind in individual attention to students with 66/100 ; life skills at 68/100 and leadership management quality with 68/100 points.
Board: Apeejay School Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.apeejay.edu/noida/index.php
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Apeejay School, Noida: http://noidaschool.apeejay.edu/
3. DPS, Noida
Location: Sector 3, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: DPS, Noida ranked 4th with 1180/1500 points in the EW C Fore Survey 2016. It scored 87/100 points for Academic Reputation along with 175/200 points for competence of faculty and 91/100 for infrastructure however for life skills education it scored 69/100 points.
Board: DPS, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, second highest in the Noida region.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://dpsnoida.in/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 parents can check for registrations at: http://buzzyears.com/school/dpsn/registration
4. Genesis Global School, Noida
Location: Sector 132, Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Genesis Global School, Noida ranked 2nd on the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida region by scoring 1216/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 175/200 along with academic reputation of 83/100, sports education with 89/100; even individual attention to students scored 89/100 and for internationalism Genesis Global School, Noida fetched 85/10 points.
Board: Genesis Global School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi as well as to International Baccalaureate (IB, Geneva)
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 parents can check for registrations at: http://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/admissions/online-admission-instructions/
5. Gyanshree School, Noida
Location: Sector 127, Noida
Rating: Not Rated by Career 360
Rank: Gyanshree School, Noida ranked 9 and scored 1116/1500 points. It scored 151/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 81/100 points for Academic Reputation. It scored well under Infrastructure also with 89/100 points along with 78/100 for individual attention to students and 89/100 for infrastructure. However, the Gyanshree lagged behind in Internationalism with 57/100 points, lowest in the Noida region.
Board: Co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.gyanshree.in/site/
Parents can download the Nursery Admissions 2018-19 Form for Gyanshree, Noida at: http://www.gyanshree.in/site/gyanshree-school-form.html
6. Lotus Valley International School, Noida
Location: Sector 126, Taj Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Lotus Valley International, Noida ranked 5th with 1174/1500 points. It scored 164/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 86/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 84/100 for sports however scored 71/100 points for life skills. But again did well under Internationalism with 78/100 points and infrastructure with 95/100 points.
Board: Lotus Valley International, Noida is a co-ed affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2.5 years
Official Website: http://www.lotusvalley.com/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 to Lotus Valley International School, Noida, parents can check the below url to get complete info: http://www.lotusvalley.com/admission-enquiry.php
7. Pathways School, Noida
Location: Sector 100, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Pathways School, Noida ranked 6th with 1159/1500 points in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida; it scored 166/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 75/100 for academic repute and 80/100 in leadership management quality whereas for Internationalism Pathways, Noida scored 74/100 points.
Board: Pathways School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to UK based Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) and International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO), Geneva
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2 years
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/
For Pathways School, Noida parents can get Nursery Admissions 2018-19 info at: https://www.pathways.in/noida/school-noida-admissions.asp
8. Somerville School, Noida
Location: Sector 22, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Somerville School, Noida ranked 7th in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 amongst Top Schools in Noida with 1134/1500 Points. It scored 85/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 160/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership management with 80/100 however just scored 69/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: Somerville School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school Administration
Official Website: http://www.somervillenoida.in/
9. Step by Step School, Noida
Location: Plot No. A-10, Sector 132, Taj Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Step by Step School, Noida ranked #1 with 1321/1500 Points in the EW survery for Top Schools in the Noida region 2016. The school lies ahead in competence of faculty with 187/200, highest in the region along with academic repute with 95/100. It also scored well in leadership management quality as well as Individual attention to students and life skills with 93/100; 95/100 and 92/100 respectively. And under the internationalism parameter it got 90/100 points which is exemplary.
Board: Step by Step School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi and the international curriculum provided by the CIE ( Cambridge international examinations), UK with 92% Average Exam Percentage, highest in the region.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://sbs-school.org/sbsweb/index.cfm
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 to Step by Step School, Noida parents can refer to: http://sbs-school.org/sbsweb/apply_now.cfm
10. The Shriram Milennium School, Noida
Location: Plot S-1, Sector 135, Noida
Rating: Not rated
Rank: Shriram Millenium School, Noida ranked 9th with 1116/1500 points in the EW survey 2016. The school lies ahead in academic reputation with 79/100 points and competence of faculty with 146/200 along with infrastructure with 86/100 points however scored 67/100 points for Value for Money.
Board: Shriram Millenium School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to ICSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage as well as Cambridge Secondary 1 Programme for Class VI-VIII
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3years
Official Website: http://tsms.org.in/index.php/noida/index
For Parents seeking Nursery Admissions 2018-19, please look for updates on: http://tsms.org.in/index.php/noida/admission
Parents seeking Nursery Admissions in Noida 2018-19 of their young wards can refer to the below mentioned Top Ten Schools in the Noida region. The admissions are open in most of these schools and parents can click on the respective official pages to make an informed decision for the academic career progression of their wards.
The list below is ranked in no particular order of preference and listed alphabetically.
1. Amity International, Noida
Location: Sector 44, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Amity International, Noida was ranked 3rd in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida by scoring 1190 out of total 1500 points. The school scored well in competence of faculty with 176/200 points; 90/100 for academic reputation and 87/100 for infrastructure provisions. It also scored well under the internationalism parameter with 81/100 points but on the other hand it lacked in few of the important aspects like individual attention to students with 66/100 and life skills at 65/100. Amity’s hi-tech intranet facilitates online lessons for students and along with performance reports, attendance reports, daily homework schedules online to keep a close track on the scholastic growth of students.
Board: Amity International, Noida is a Co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage as well as Cambridge International Examinations (CIE).
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age Eligibility: 4 years
Official Website: http://www.amity.edu/ais/noida/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Amity International, Noida: http://amity.edu/aisadmission/
2. Apeejay School, Noida
Location: Sector 16A, Film City, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Apeejay School Noida ranked 8th by scoring 1132 /1500 points. The school scored well in competence of faculty with 164/200 points; 81/100 for academic reputation and 84/100 for sports education but on the other hand it lagged behind in individual attention to students with 66/100 ; life skills at 68/100 and leadership management quality with 68/100 points.
Board: Apeejay School Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – XII
Age eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.apeejay.edu/noida/index.php
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 in Apeejay School, Noida: http://noidaschool.apeejay.edu/
3. DPS, Noida
Location: Sector 3, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: DPS, Noida ranked 4th with 1180/1500 points in the EW C Fore Survey 2016. It scored 87/100 points for Academic Reputation along with 175/200 points for competence of faculty and 91/100 for infrastructure however for life skills education it scored 69/100 points.
Board: DPS, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, second highest in the Noida region.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://dpsnoida.in/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 parents can check for registrations at: http://buzzyears.com/school/dpsn/registration
4. Genesis Global School, Noida
Location: Sector 132, Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Genesis Global School, Noida ranked 2nd on the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida region by scoring 1216/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 175/200 along with academic reputation of 83/100, sports education with 89/100; even individual attention to students scored 89/100 and for internationalism Genesis Global School, Noida fetched 85/10 points.
Board: Genesis Global School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi as well as to International Baccalaureate (IB, Geneva)
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 parents can check for registrations at: http://www.genesisglobalschool.edu.in/admissions/online-admission-instructions/
5. Gyanshree School, Noida
Location: Sector 127, Noida
Rating: Not Rated by Career 360
Rank: Gyanshree School, Noida ranked 9 and scored 1116/1500 points. It scored 151/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter along with 81/100 points for Academic Reputation. It scored well under Infrastructure also with 89/100 points along with 78/100 for individual attention to students and 89/100 for infrastructure. However, the Gyanshree lagged behind in Internationalism with 57/100 points, lowest in the Noida region.
Board: Co-educational school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.gyanshree.in/site/
Parents can download the Nursery Admissions 2018-19 Form for Gyanshree, Noida at: http://www.gyanshree.in/site/gyanshree-school-form.html
6. Lotus Valley International School, Noida
Location: Sector 126, Taj Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Lotus Valley International, Noida ranked 5th with 1174/1500 points. It scored 164/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 86/100 points for Academic Repute, along with 84/100 for sports however scored 71/100 points for life skills. But again did well under Internationalism with 78/100 points and infrastructure with 95/100 points.
Board: Lotus Valley International, Noida is a co-ed affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2.5 years
Official Website: http://www.lotusvalley.com/
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 to Lotus Valley International School, Noida, parents can check the below url to get complete info: http://www.lotusvalley.com/admission-enquiry.php
7. Pathways School, Noida
Location: Sector 100, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Pathways School, Noida ranked 6th with 1159/1500 points in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Noida; it scored 166/200 points for Competence of Faculty along with 75/100 for academic repute and 80/100 in leadership management quality whereas for Internationalism Pathways, Noida scored 74/100 points.
Board: Pathways School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to UK based Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) and International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO), Geneva
Classes: Pre Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 2 years
Official Website: https://www.pathways.in/
For Pathways School, Noida parents can get Nursery Admissions 2018-19 info at: https://www.pathways.in/noida/school-noida-admissions.asp
8. Somerville School, Noida
Location: Sector 22, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Somerville School, Noida ranked 7th in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016 amongst Top Schools in Noida with 1134/1500 Points. It scored 85/100 for Academic Reputation, along with 160/200 for Competence of Faculty. It also lies ahead in Leadership management with 80/100 however just scored 69/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: Somerville School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school Administration
Official Website: http://www.somervillenoida.in/
9. Step by Step School, Noida
Location: Plot No. A-10, Sector 132, Taj Expressway, Noida
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Step by Step School, Noida ranked #1 with 1321/1500 Points in the EW survery for Top Schools in the Noida region 2016. The school lies ahead in competence of faculty with 187/200, highest in the region along with academic repute with 95/100. It also scored well in leadership management quality as well as Individual attention to students and life skills with 93/100; 95/100 and 92/100 respectively. And under the internationalism parameter it got 90/100 points which is exemplary.
Board: Step by Step School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi and the international curriculum provided by the CIE ( Cambridge international examinations), UK with 92% Average Exam Percentage, highest in the region.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://sbs-school.org/sbsweb/index.cfm
For Nursery Admissions 2018-19 to Step by Step School, Noida parents can refer to: http://sbs-school.org/sbsweb/apply_now.cfm
10. The Shriram Milennium School, Noida
Location: Plot S-1, Sector 135, Noida
Rating: Not rated
Rank: Shriram Millenium School, Noida ranked 9th with 1116/1500 points in the EW survey 2016. The school lies ahead in academic reputation with 79/100 points and competence of faculty with 146/200 along with infrastructure with 86/100 points however scored 67/100 points for Value for Money.
Board: Shriram Millenium School, Noida is a co-educational school affiliated to ICSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage as well as Cambridge Secondary 1 Programme for Class VI-VIII
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3years
Official Website: http://tsms.org.in/index.php/noida/index
For Parents seeking Nursery Admissions 2018-19, please look for updates on: http://tsms.org.in/index.php/noida/admission