Top Ten Schools in North Delhi – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Parents who are looking for admissions of their wards in Top Schools of North Delhi can refer to this list.
Image for representation. (Picture taken from the official website of Apeejay School )
Nursery Admissions 2018-19 are approaching and parents seek admissions for their young children in the best schools. The Top Ten Schools in North Delhi are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi and ratings are based on the Career360 Annual Survey of Top Schools in Delhi 2016.
Parents looking for Nursery-Admissions 2018-19 can look at the information given below and shortlist the ones that they feel can bring out the best in their ward. The Top Ten Schools below are listed alphabetically without any order of preference or ranking –
Apeejay School, Pitampura, New Delhi
Location: Plot No. 10, Road no. 42, Sainik Vihar, Pitampura City, New Delhi.
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Apeejay School, Pitampura, New Delhi ranked 20th with 1145/1500 Points in the Education World C Fore Top Schools in Delhi Survey 2016. It scored 173/200 for Competence of Faculty; 87/100 for Academic Reputation; 85/100 for Leadership Management quality and 78/100 for Sports Education.
However the school scored 58/100 points for Individual Attention and 68/100 for Internationalism. The school provides facilities for various forms of martial arts like taekwondo, etc. The school boasts of its robotics lab equipped with Lego Mindstorms & Robotics Kit.
Board: Apeejay School, Pitampura, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Primary to class XII
Age Eligibility: 3+
Official Website: http://www.apeejay.edu/pitampura/
Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, New Delhi
Location: Parwana Road, Pitampura city, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, New Delhi ranked 27 with 1118/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of faculty with 158/200points and Academic Reputation with 86/100 points. The school scored 69/100 points under Internationalism parameter.
Board: Bal Bharati, Pitampura is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage, highest in the North Delhi schools
Classes: upto Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3years
Official Website: http://bbpspp.balbharati.org/
Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini, New Delhi
Location: Sector 14, Rohini City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini, New Delhi ranked 51st with 1065/1500 points in Top Schools in Delhi C Fore Survey 2016. It scored 150/200 under the Competence of Faculty parameter, 83/100 for Academic Reputation and 78/100 for Individual Attention to students. For Internationalism and Infrastructure, the school scored 59/100 and 62/100 respectively.
Board: Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 - 4 years as on March 31st of the admission year
Official Website: http://bbpsrohini.balbharati.org/
Delhi Public School, Rohini, New Delhi
Location: Sector 24, Phase III, Rohini City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Delhi Public School, Rohini, New Delhi ranked 16th with 1178/1500 points. It scored 177/200 for Competence of Faculty, 88/100 for Academic Reputation, 83/100 for Leadership Management quality and 81/100 for Sports Education. DPS Rohini scored 79/100 for Internationalism – which is highest amongst the top 10 schools of North Delhi region. It got 74/100 for Individual Attention to students with teacher student ratio of 1: 20.
Board: Delhi Public School, Rohini, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, at par with Vasant Valley School (overall rank 1 in Delhi NCR).
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3+ Years
Official Website: http://www.dpsrohini.com/
Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi
Location: Ashok Vihar, Phase III, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi ranked 38th with 1091/1500 scores. It scored 159/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 83/100 for Academic Reputation, 83/100 for Sports Education and 80/100 for Leadership Management quality. However the school scored lagged behind in Internationalism with 53/100 points – which is the lowest amongst the top 50 schools in the Delhi/NCR region.
Board: Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 82% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre-school – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.khms.ac.in/
Mata Jai Kaur Public School, New Delhi
Location: Ashok Vihar, Phase III, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: Mata Jai Kaur Public School, New Delhi ranked 39 with 1089/1500 points. It scored 154/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 82/100 points for Academic Repute. The school scored 69/100 points for Internationalism and 67/100 points for Individual Attention.
Board: Mata Jai Kaur Public School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.mjkpsdelhi.com/
Montfort Senior Secondary School, New Delhi
Location: Ashok Vihar, Phase I, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Montfort Senior Secondary School, New Delhi ranked 13th with 1186/1500 Points. It scored 166/200 for Competence of Faculty, 92/100 in Sports Education and 85/100 in Leadership Management quality. The school lagged behind critically in Individual Attention to students with 59/100 points.
Board: Montfort, Ashok Vihar is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: LKG- XII
Age Eligibility: 3 - 4 years on April 1 of the admission year
Official Website: http://www.montfortschooldelhi.in/
Ryan International School, Rohini, New Delhi
Location: A-9, Sector 25, Rohini city, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: Ryan International School, Rohini, New Delhi ranked 53rd with 1058/1500 points. It scored 160/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 83/100 for Academic Reputation. The school scored 63/100 for both Individual Attention to students and Internationalism.
Board: Ryan International School, Rohini, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery - XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.ryaninternationalschools.com/risrohini/
The Heritage School, Rohini, New Delhi
Location: Sector 23, Rohini City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: The Heritage School, Rohini, New Delhi ranked 17th with 1175/1500 points. For Competence of Faculty the school scored 175/200 points, Academic Reputation with 86/100, Life Skills and Conflict Management with 82/100 and Individual Attention to students with 79/100. For Internationalism, The Heritage School Rohini scored 63/100 points.
Board: The Heritage School, Rohini, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Preschool to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 - 4 years on 30th March (applying year)
Official Website: http://ths.ac.in/
Vikas Bharati Public School, New Delhi
Location: Sector 24, Rohini City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Vikas Bharati Public School, New Delhi ranked 39th with 1089/1500 points. The school scored 153/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 85/100 points for Academic Reputation. The school scored 67/100 points for Individual Attention to students and 61/100 points for Internationalism.
Board: Vikas Bharati Public School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 81% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact School Administration
Official Website: http://www.vikasbharati.com/
