Top Ten Schools in South Delhi – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
Here's is the list of Top Ten schools in South Delhi.
South Delhi is the education hub that houses many Top Schools of Delhi NCR. The Top Ten schools in South Delhi listed below are based on the Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi while the ratings are based on Career360 Annual Survey of Top Schools in Delhi 2016.
Nursery Admissions 2018-19 are slated to open in the next few weeks and Parents can get a glimpse of the highlights of these schools, their strengths and the areas where they lag. The below mentioned Top Ten Schools in South Delhi are listed alphabetically in no order of preference or ranking.
1. Ambience Public School, New Delhi
Location: A-1, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Ambience Public School, New Delhi ranked 47th with 1073/1500 points in the Top Scools in Delhi C Fore Survey 2016 by Education World. It scored 151/200 points for Competence of Faculty; 78/100 for Academic Reputation; and 78/100 for Individual Attention to students. The school scored 67/100 in Internationalism, which is the lowest score amongst other top 10 schools of South Delhi.
Board: Ambience Public School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 75% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery - XII
Age Eligibility: 3 - 4 years
Official Website: http://www.ambiencepublicschool.com/
2. Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi
Location: Sector 7, Pushp Vihar City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi ranked 24th with 1133/1500 scores. It scored 169/200 points for Competence of Faculty; 88/100 for Academic Reputation, at par with Vasant Valley School (overall rank 1) and 81/100 for Leadership Management quality. The school scored 70/100 points for Individual Attention.
Board: Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 86% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Kindergarten – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4+ years
Official Website: http://www.amity.edu/ais/pushpvihar/
3. Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi
Location: M Block, Saket, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi ranked 22nd with 1140/1500 points. It scored 162/200 for Competence of Faculty; 86/100 for Academic Repute - at par with DPS, RK Puram (overall rank 7) and 84/100 for Leadership Management quality. The school scored 73/100 for Internationalism, 68/100 points in Individual Attention to students and 71/100 points for Life Skills Education and Conflict Management.
Board: Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi and also Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), UK and thus the students can choose between the two.
Classes: Nursery to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact the school administration
Official Website: http://www.amity.edu/ais/saket/
4. Birla Vidya Niketan, New Delhi
Location: Pushp Vihar, Sector IV, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Birla Vidya Niketan, New Delhi ranked 23rd with 1138/1500 points. It scored 162/200 for Competence of Faculty; 88/100 for Academic Reputation and 80/100 for Leadership Management quality. The school scored 63/100 points in Individual Attention.
Board: Birla Vidya Niketan, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Primary – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://www.birla.ac.in/
5. Bluebells School, New Delhi
Location: Kailash (Opp.) Lady Shriram College, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Bluebells School, New Delhi ranked 15th with 1181/1500 Points. The school scored high in Academic Reputation with 88/100 points; Competence of Faculty with 166/200 points and for Internationalism with 93/100 points Blue Bells scored the highest amongst the top 10 schools of South Delhi region. The highlight of the school is that it also accepts blind students.
Board: Bluebells School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, at par with the Vasant Valley School (overall rank 1)
Classes: Pre-primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.bluebellsinternational.com/
6. Gyan Bharati School, New Delhi
Location: Saket, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA+
Rank: Gyan Bharati School, New Delhi ranked 25th with 1128/1500 points. Gyan Bharati Saket scored 168/200 points under Competence of Faculty and stayed competitive in Academic Reputation with 87/100 points. For Individual Attention to students, the school scored 69/100 points.
Board: Gyan Bharati School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 87% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3+ years on March 31 of admission year
Official Website: http://www.gyanbharatischool.net/
7. Laxman Public School, New Delhi
Location: Hauz Khas Enclave, New Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Laxman Public School, New Delhi ranked 35th with 1096/1500 points. The school scored 152/200 points under Competence of Faculty and 83/100 points for Academic Repute. However for Individual Attention to students, Life Skills and Conflict Management, and Leadership Management quality, the school scored 62/100, 67/100 and 62/100 respectively.
Board: Laxman Public School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 78% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years on March 31 of the admission year
Official Website: http://laxmanpublicschool.com/
8. St. Mary’s School, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
Location: Madam Sara Mathew Lane, B-2 Block Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: St. Mary’s School, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi ranked 30th with 1109/1500 points. It scored 158/200 points for Competence of Faculty and 83/100 points for Academic Repute. The school follows an inclusive education policy whereby the visually, physically and financially handicapped – all study together with children in the regular disciplines.
Board: St. Mary’s School, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Class I – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 6+ years on September 30 of the admission year
Official Website: http://www.stmarysdelhi.org/
9. The Indian School, New Delhi
Location: Josip Broz Tito Marg, New Delhi
Rating: The Indian School was not rated in the Career360 survey
Rank: The Indian School, New Delhi ranked 22nd rank with 1140/1500 Points. For Competence of Faculty the scored 174/200 points; for Academic Reputation The Indian school scored 93/100 points – which is the highest amongst the top 10 schools in the South Delhi region.
Board: The Indian School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 89% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Kindergarten to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 4 Years
Official Website: http://theindianschool.in/
10. The Mother’s International School, New Delhi
Location: Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi
Rating: The Mother’s International School, New Delhi was not rated by Career 360
Rank: The Mother’s International School, New Delhi ranked 4th with 1299/1500 points. It scored 185/200 for Competence of Faculty; 92/100 for Academic Reputation and 89/100 for Life Skills and Conflict Management which is the highest score amongst the top 5 schools in the entire Delhi/NCR Region. The school scored 88/100 for Individual Attention to students despite having a teacher student ratio of 1: 35.
Board: The Mother’s International School, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 89% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre-primary – XII
Age Eligibility: please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.themis.in/
