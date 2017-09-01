Top Ten Schools in West Delhi – Rating, Ranks & Information Based on Top C-Fore Surveys 2016
The upcoming months are crucial for Parents seeking Nursery Admissions 2018-19 for their wards in schools of West Delhi. We bring to you the list of top ten schools in West Delhi.
West Delhi houses some of the Best Schools in Delhi NCR. The Top Ten Schools in West Delhi listed below are based on the rankings from Education World – C Fore Survey 2016 for Top Schools in Delhi and ratings from Career360 Annual Survey of Best Schools in Delhi 2016.
Some schools take the lead in Average Exam Percentage and some in Sports Education, while some lead with Internationalism some impart exemplary Life Skills and Conflict Management.
The upcoming months are crucial for Parents seeking Nursery Admissions 2018-19 for their wards in schools of West Delhi. The Top Ten Schools in West Delhi below are listed alphabetically and not in any particular order or preference or rank and parents can refer to these to pick the best school that matches their expectations.
1. Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 12, Dwarka City, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated by Career360
Rank: Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi bagged 31st rank with 1107/1500 scores in the Education World C Fore Survey 2016. It scored 88/100 for Academic Reputation, highest amongst the top 10 schools of the West Delhi region listed here, 81/100 for Sports Education, 154/200 for Competence of Faculty and 61/100 points for Individual Attention to students.
Board: Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Pre-Primary to Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
Official Website: http://bbpsdwarka.balbharati.org/
2. Delhi Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 3, Phase 1, Dwarka, New Delhi
Rating: AAAAA
Rank: Delhi Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi ranked 8th with 1242/1500 points. It scored 94/100 for Academic Reputation which is 2nd highest in the entire Delhi Region; 183/200 for Competence of Faculty, 93/100 in Leadership Management Quality, 88/100 for Sports Education.
However despite the teacher student ratio of 1:18, the school scored 65/100 points for Individual Attention to students. C.O.R.E. (Computer Obsessed Radical Enthusiasts), one of the best groups in the Delhi region, belongs to Delhi Public School, Dwarka.
Board: DPS, Dwarka is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 88% Average Exam Percentage, at par with Vasant Valley School (overall rank 1)
Classes: Nursery - XII
Official Website: http://www.dpsdwarka.com/dpsdwarka/
3. Hans Raj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
Location: Road no. 73, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Hans Raj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi ranked 37th with 1093/1500 points. It scored 150/200 for Competence of Faculty, 88/100 for Sports Education and 79/100 in Academic Reputation. However the school scored 55/100 points for Individual Attention to students.
Board: Hans Raj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 78% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Pre nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 years
Official Website: http://hansrajmodelschool.org/
4. Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 10, Dwarka City, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, New Delhi ranked 34th with 1098/1500 points. The school scored 156/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 85/100 points for Academic Reputation and 83/100 in Leadership Management quality. The school scored 72/100 for Individual Attention to students with 1:15 teacher student ratio.
Board: Indraprastha International School, Dwarka is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Pre-school – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
Official Website: http://www.indraprasthaschool.com/webaura/2014/index.html
5. Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 22, Phase 1, Dwarka City, New Delhi
Rating: Not rated
Rank: Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, New Delhi ranked 32nd with 1105/1500 points. It scored 160/200 for Competence of Faculty which is at par with DPS, Dwarka, 84/100 for Academic Reputation and 80/100 for Leadership Management quality. For Individual Attention to students the school scored just 60/100 points despite teacher student ratio of 1:18.
Board: Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 85% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery – Class XII
Age Eligibility: 3+ Years
Official Website: http://www.mountcarmeldelhi.com/
6. Nirmal Bhartia, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 14, Dwarka City, New Delhi
Rating: AAA+
Rank: Nirmal Bhartia, Dwarka, New Delhi bagged 10th rank with 1224/1500 Points. It scored 89/100 for Life Skills education; the school topped amongst the schools in Delhi region with 95/100 points for Individual Attention to students, 92/100 in Leadership Management and 160/200 points for Competence of Faculty.
Board: Nirmal Bhartia, Dwarka, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 78% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery – Class X
Age Eligibility: 3+ Years
Official Website: http://www.nirmalbhartia.org/
7. Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi
Location: Sector 18, Dwarka City, Delhi
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi ranked 29th with 1100/1500 points. It bagged 85/100 points for Academic Reputation, 79/100 points in both Leadership Management quality and Infrastructure parameter. The school scored 71/100 points for Individual Attention to students and 154/200 points for Competence of Faculty.
Board: Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi.
Classes: Pre-school – Class X
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
Official Website: http://www.svis.org.in/
8. St. Francis De Sales School, Janakpuri, New Delhi
Location: A-4C, Janakpuri City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: St. Francis De Sales School, Janakpuri, New Delhi ranked 19th with 1147/1500 Points. It stood well for Academic Reputation with 86/100 points, Life Skills and Conflict Management with 82/100 points and for Internationalism the school scored highest with 80/100 points amongst the top schools for West Delhi region. The school scored 65/100 points for Individual Attention to students and 154/200 points for Competence of Faculty.
Board: St. Francis De Sales School, Janakpuri, New Delhi is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 84% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Nursery to class XII
Age Eligibility: 3 Years
9. Veda Vyasa DAV Public School, New Delhi
Location: Vikaspuri City, New Delhi
Rating: Not Rated
Rank: Veda Vyasa DAV Public School, New Delhi ranked 40th with 1087/1500 points. It scored 146/200 points for Competence of Faculty, 80/100 for Academic Reputation, 84/100 for Leadership Management quality however for Individual Attention to students and Internationalism the school scored 63/100 and 64/100 respectively.
Board: Veda Vyasa DAV Public School, Vikaspuri is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 79% Average Exam Percentage
Classes: Kindergarten – XII
Age Eligibility: Please contact school administration
Official Website: http://www.vvdav.ac.in/webaura/index.asp
10. Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka
Location: Sector 10, Dwarka City, New Delhi
Rating: AAAA
Rank: Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka ranked 14th with 1182/1500 points. It lies ahead in Competence of Faculty with 172/200 points, Sports Education with 86/100 points, Leadership Management qualities with 84/100 points and Infrastructure provisions with 83/100 points. However for Internationalism, the schools scored 67/100 points.
Board: Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka is a co-educational school affiliated to CBSE Board, New Delhi with 83% Average Exam Percentage.
Classes: Pre-primary to Senior Secondary
Age Eligibility: 4 Years
Official Website: http://www.vis10dwarka.com/
